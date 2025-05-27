'You've 'DISCLOSED' The Person That You Are': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Vents In Social Media Post After Deepika's Exit From Spirit

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his blockbuster films Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, has stirred controversy with a scathing post on social media, indirectly taking aim at Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone following her reported exit from his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas.

On Monday night, Vanga posted a strongly-worded message on X (formerly Twitter), criticising an unnamed actor for allegedly leaking key elements of his film's story and indulging in what he called "dirty PR games." While the director didn't mention Deepika Padukone by name, the timing and content of his message made it clear he was referencing her. "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are," Vanga wrote.

"Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?" he added, calling out what he perceived as a betrayal of trust and professional ethics. Vanga further accused the actor of trying to undermine a younger co-star, an apparent reference to Animal actor Triptii Dimri, who was recently announced as the female lead in Spirit.

In his post, Vanga expressed disillusionment over the incident. "As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it," he declared. He ended with a cryptic Hindi proverb: "Khundak mein billi khamba noche" - a reference to someone lashing out in frustration.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone has been rumoured to join the project before but allegedly backed out of the project over issues regarding pay, shoot hours and profit-sharing. Reportedly, Padukone, who recently became a mother, wanted to work eight hours a day so she could enjoy life beyond work. Neither Padukone nor her representatives have officially responded to the allegations or clarified her association with Spirit. The production team had not formally announced her involvement, leading to speculation about her exit.

However, Triptii confirmed her role in Spirit through an Instagram post featuring the film's poster and expressed gratitude to Vanga for trusting her with the role. Spirit is Vanga's next big directorial project after the success of Animal and is expected to be made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore. With Prabhas in the lead and the possible inclusion of South Korean actor Don Lee, Spirit is poised to be a high-octane pan-India release.