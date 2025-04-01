SC Refuses To Release Ranveer Allahbadia’s Passport Till Probe Ends

New Delhi: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, on Tuesday assured the Supreme Court that he would maintain decency in his shows.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Allahbadia, contended before the bench that his client had filed an undertaking and joined the investigation in the case. The counsel requested the bench to modify a condition, directing his client to deposit his passport, and submitted that it is impacting his livelihood. The counsel said his client’s livelihood is interviewing the personalities both within and outside the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Maharashtra and Assam governments, informed the bench that the probe against Allahbadia is likely to be completed in two weeks. The bench told Allahbadia’s counsel that the passport can be released after the investigation is over. The bench said he will be required in the investigation; therefore, he should be in the country.

The bench, in its order, noted that the petitioner has given an undertaking that his show, which was permitted, will maintain decency and will not mention any issues which are pending in different forums.

"Since the petitioner might be required to join the ongoing investigations, his prayer for the release of passport and to allow him to travel abroad will be considered after the investigations are complete," said the bench, in its order.

The apex court said it would consider Allahbadia’s prayer for releasing the passport after two weeks. The apex court on March 3 allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast "The Ranveer Show" subject to maintaining "morality and decency" and making it suitable for viewers of all ages.

Allahbadia was booked for his comments on parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent". Aside from Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are comics Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. The apex court on February 18, granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia.