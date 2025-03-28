YouTube Show Row: Comedian Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber For 2nd Time

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina on Friday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in connection with an obscenity case filed over controversial remarks made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on a YouTube reality show hosted by the former, officials said.

Raina appeared before the agency for a second time this week at their office in World Trade Centre at South Mumbai in the afternoon and his statement was being recorded, an official said. He had earlier appeared before cyber cell officials on March 24 at the agency headquarters in Mhape, Navi Mumbai.

The state police's cyber and information security unit is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia, a YouTuber and content creator, and others after he triggered a massive uproar in February, both online and offline, with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina’s web show “India’s Got Latent”.

Raina, Allahbadia and others involved with the YouTube programme are facing multiple police complaints. (With PTI Inputs)