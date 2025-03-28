ETV Bharat / entertainment

YouTube Show Row: Comedian Raina Appears Before Maharashtra Cyber For 2nd Time

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber for the second time to record his statement regarding remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia on 'India's Got Latent'.

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber for the second time to record his statement regarding remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia on 'India's Got Latent'.
Screengrab from the YouTube video of the show India's Got Latent (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina on Friday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in connection with an obscenity case filed over controversial remarks made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on a YouTube reality show hosted by the former, officials said.

Raina appeared before the agency for a second time this week at their office in World Trade Centre at South Mumbai in the afternoon and his statement was being recorded, an official said. He had earlier appeared before cyber cell officials on March 24 at the agency headquarters in Mhape, Navi Mumbai.

The state police's cyber and information security unit is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia, a YouTuber and content creator, and others after he triggered a massive uproar in February, both online and offline, with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina’s web show “India’s Got Latent”.

Raina, Allahbadia and others involved with the YouTube programme are facing multiple police complaints. (With PTI Inputs)

Mumbai: Comedian Samay Raina on Friday appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber in connection with an obscenity case filed over controversial remarks made by social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on a YouTube reality show hosted by the former, officials said.

Raina appeared before the agency for a second time this week at their office in World Trade Centre at South Mumbai in the afternoon and his statement was being recorded, an official said. He had earlier appeared before cyber cell officials on March 24 at the agency headquarters in Mhape, Navi Mumbai.

The state police's cyber and information security unit is probing an obscenity case registered against Allahbadia, a YouTuber and content creator, and others after he triggered a massive uproar in February, both online and offline, with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina’s web show “India’s Got Latent”.

Raina, Allahbadia and others involved with the YouTube programme are facing multiple police complaints. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RANVEER ALLAHBADIACOMEDIAN SAMAY RAINAINDIA GOT LATENTSAMAY RAINA IGL SHOW

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.