'Your Torture Is My Warm-up': Tiger Shroff Shares Action-packed First Glimpse of Baaghi 4

Hyderabad: Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next big action-packed movie, Baaghi 4, set to hit screens in 2025. Tiger, known for his thrilling stunts, recently teased fans with a sneak peek into the film's intense action sequences on his social media.

The announcement of Baaghi 4 has sparked excitement among fans, especially after a recent video drop showcasing Tiger's jaw-dropping action skills. In the video, Tiger performs daring stunts, including jumping over helicopters and trains, promising a new level of adrenaline-pumping action.

In Baaghi 4, Tiger will reprise his role as Ronnie, a tough and fearless character fighting for justice. The movie is expected to be a rollercoaster ride of action and emotions, as indicated by Tiger's line in the video, 'Your torture is my warm-up.'

Fans couldn't contain their excitement after the announcement, flooding the comment section with anticipation for the movie's release. Many expressed their eagerness to see Tiger back in action, while some even hoped to see his rumored ex-girlfriend Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor join the cast.

Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release, promising non-stop entertainment for action enthusiasts. Furthermore, there's buzz about an A-list actor joining the cast as the antagonist, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. With such exciting developments, Baaghi 4 is shaping up to be a blockbuster hit.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Tiger Shroff in his upcoming movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and others. The movie is set to release this Eid, promising audiences a double dose of entertainment from the dynamic duo of Tiger and Akshay.