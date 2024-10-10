Your Legacy Will Inspire Generations: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli, Others Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

Hyderabad: The passing of Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, at the age of 86, has triggered an outpouring of tributes from the film community. Following his visit to Breach Candy Hospital due to a sudden drop in blood pressure, Tata's death has left a profound void in India. Many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and admiration for Tata, recalling his exemplary leadership, values, and significant contributions to the nation.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma expressed her sorrow on Instagram, stating: "Deeply saddened by the news of Shri Ratan Tataji. He upheld the values of integrity, grace, and dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP sir, you have touched so many lives." Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas highlighted Tata's impact in her X post writing: "Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations.

Celebrities Mourn the Loss of Ratan Tata (Photo: Instagram)

Superstar Salman Khan wrote: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata. Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to X to express his sorrow on the death of industrialist Ratan Tata, stating: "Legends are born, and they live forever. It’s hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product… Ratan Tata’s legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it’s him. Thank you Sir for everything you’ve done for India and for impacting countless lives. You’ve left a mark that will last for generations. Salute to you… Always your admirer… Jai Hind."

Actor Sanjay Dutt described Tata as a 'true visionary,' noting, "He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives." Telugu actor Rana Daggubati emphasised Tata's influential legacy, writing, "The Icon of leadership, philanthropy, and ethics!! His legacy will continue to inspire generations. India has lost a giant today. #RIPRatanTata." South superstar Nayanthara called Tata 'an inspiration to many of us,' expressing gratitude for his lasting impact on India.

Riteish Deshmukh expressed his condolences, stating, "Deeply saddened to know that Shri #RatanTata ji is no more. Rest in Glory Sir." Randeep Hooda honoured Tata's values, describing him as 'India’s most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.' Ajay Devgn paid tribute to Tata's vision writing: "The world mourns the loss of a visionary. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir."

The news of Rata Tata's death was shared by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in a heartfelt statement, which read: "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation." Ratan Tata will be remembered not only for his remarkable business insight but also for his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and ethical leadership.