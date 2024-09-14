ETV Bharat / entertainment

Young Kuchipudi Dancer Mahathi From Telangana Shines With Over 200 Performances And International Recognition

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

A 15-year-old girl, Mahathi from Nizamabad, Telangana, has captivated audiences with her exceptional Kuchipudi dance performances. With over 200 shows and prestigious awards to her name, she is now poised for international acclaim.

Young Kuchipudi Dancer Mahathi From Telangana Shines With Over 200 Performances And International Recognition
Kuchipudi Dancer Mahathi (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: At just 15 years old, Mahathi from Telangana's Nizamabad is making waves in the world of Kuchipudi dance with her remarkable skills and dedication. Despite her young age, Mahathi has already performed over 200 shows and received awards such as the Natya Tapasvi and Natya Mayuri. Her talent has recently earned her an invitation to perform in Malaysia and recognition from the Central Government's CCRT award.

Mahathi's dance journey began in 2019, with the encouragement of her parents, Madhavi and Muralidhar. Currently a Class 10 student, Mahathi has been training under dance artist Sairavali, who has guided her from her early performances to international stages. Her parents' unwavering support and her teacher's guidance have been crucial in her development as a dancer.

Mahathi has showcased her talent at numerous state and national level performances and participated in international cultural conferences, earning acclaim for her Brindavanam dance. Despite facing financial challenges, Mahathi's parents, along with her teacher, worked tirelessly to support her participation in these prestigious events.

Balancing her academic responsibilities with her dance career, Mahathi has consistently excelled in her studies. Her disciplined approach to managing both school and dance has been pivotal to her success. Her parents have lauded her perseverance, especially during times of health issues, and remain committed to supporting her ambitions.

Sairavali commends Mahathi for her dedication and discipline, noting that her routine of early dance classes followed by school demonstrates her commitment to both her art and education. Sairavali is confident that Mahathi's persistence will pave the way for her future achievements.

Looking ahead, Mahathi aspires to become a doctor while continuing to excel in Kuchipudi. She envisions establishing a Kuchipudi Academy to train and inspire future generations of dancers, reflecting her commitment to both her artistic and academic goals. Her vision encompasses a desire to contribute to society through both medicine and dance.

READ MORE

  1. Assam Government To Confer Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023 To Dance Guru Sonal Mansingh
  2. 'End Of An Era': Bharatanatyam Legend Yamini Krishnamurti Dies At 84
  3. Art Beyond Borders: Japan's Hiromi Maruhashi Masters Kerala's Classical Dance Mohiniyattam

Hyderabad: At just 15 years old, Mahathi from Telangana's Nizamabad is making waves in the world of Kuchipudi dance with her remarkable skills and dedication. Despite her young age, Mahathi has already performed over 200 shows and received awards such as the Natya Tapasvi and Natya Mayuri. Her talent has recently earned her an invitation to perform in Malaysia and recognition from the Central Government's CCRT award.

Mahathi's dance journey began in 2019, with the encouragement of her parents, Madhavi and Muralidhar. Currently a Class 10 student, Mahathi has been training under dance artist Sairavali, who has guided her from her early performances to international stages. Her parents' unwavering support and her teacher's guidance have been crucial in her development as a dancer.

Mahathi has showcased her talent at numerous state and national level performances and participated in international cultural conferences, earning acclaim for her Brindavanam dance. Despite facing financial challenges, Mahathi's parents, along with her teacher, worked tirelessly to support her participation in these prestigious events.

Balancing her academic responsibilities with her dance career, Mahathi has consistently excelled in her studies. Her disciplined approach to managing both school and dance has been pivotal to her success. Her parents have lauded her perseverance, especially during times of health issues, and remain committed to supporting her ambitions.

Sairavali commends Mahathi for her dedication and discipline, noting that her routine of early dance classes followed by school demonstrates her commitment to both her art and education. Sairavali is confident that Mahathi's persistence will pave the way for her future achievements.

Looking ahead, Mahathi aspires to become a doctor while continuing to excel in Kuchipudi. She envisions establishing a Kuchipudi Academy to train and inspire future generations of dancers, reflecting her commitment to both her artistic and academic goals. Her vision encompasses a desire to contribute to society through both medicine and dance.

READ MORE

  1. Assam Government To Confer Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2023 To Dance Guru Sonal Mansingh
  2. 'End Of An Era': Bharatanatyam Legend Yamini Krishnamurti Dies At 84
  3. Art Beyond Borders: Japan's Hiromi Maruhashi Masters Kerala's Classical Dance Mohiniyattam

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIZAMABAD KUCHIPUDI DANCER MAHATHIKUCHIPUDI DANCER MAHATHIDANCER MAHATHI FROM TELANGANAKUCHIPUDI DANCER GETS CCRT AWARDKUCHIPUDI DANCER FROM TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.