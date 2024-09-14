Young Kuchipudi Dancer Mahathi From Telangana Shines With Over 200 Performances And International Recognition

Hyderabad: At just 15 years old, Mahathi from Telangana's Nizamabad is making waves in the world of Kuchipudi dance with her remarkable skills and dedication. Despite her young age, Mahathi has already performed over 200 shows and received awards such as the Natya Tapasvi and Natya Mayuri. Her talent has recently earned her an invitation to perform in Malaysia and recognition from the Central Government's CCRT award.

Mahathi's dance journey began in 2019, with the encouragement of her parents, Madhavi and Muralidhar. Currently a Class 10 student, Mahathi has been training under dance artist Sairavali, who has guided her from her early performances to international stages. Her parents' unwavering support and her teacher's guidance have been crucial in her development as a dancer.

Mahathi has showcased her talent at numerous state and national level performances and participated in international cultural conferences, earning acclaim for her Brindavanam dance. Despite facing financial challenges, Mahathi's parents, along with her teacher, worked tirelessly to support her participation in these prestigious events.

Balancing her academic responsibilities with her dance career, Mahathi has consistently excelled in her studies. Her disciplined approach to managing both school and dance has been pivotal to her success. Her parents have lauded her perseverance, especially during times of health issues, and remain committed to supporting her ambitions.

Sairavali commends Mahathi for her dedication and discipline, noting that her routine of early dance classes followed by school demonstrates her commitment to both her art and education. Sairavali is confident that Mahathi's persistence will pave the way for her future achievements.

Looking ahead, Mahathi aspires to become a doctor while continuing to excel in Kuchipudi. She envisions establishing a Kuchipudi Academy to train and inspire future generations of dancers, reflecting her commitment to both her artistic and academic goals. Her vision encompasses a desire to contribute to society through both medicine and dance.