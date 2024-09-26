'You People Don't Know...': Simi Garewal Steps in to Defend Amitabh Bachchan Amid Aishwarya-Abhishek Divorce Rumours

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and TV host Simi Garewal has come to the defense of Amitabh Bachchan amid swirling rumours regarding his relationship with daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The speculation intensified when eagle-eyed fans noted Amitabh's lack of social media posts about Aishwarya, in comparison to his frequent mentions of his daughter, Shweta, and son, Abhishek. This has led many to question whether there is a rift within the Bachchan family.

The rumours reached a fever pitch after a video criticising Amitabh's behaviour towards Aishwarya went viral. A user, by the name Jagruuk Jantaa, claimed the family was ignoring her, prompting Simi to respond directly in the comments. She wrote, "You people don't know ANYTHING. Stop it," urging critics to cease from making vague assumptions.

Contrary to the rumours doing the rounds on Aishwarya and Abhishek's difficult marriage, what backs Simi's claims is Aishwarya being spotted at a fashion event in Paris, sporting her wedding ring. The subtle gesture suggests all may not be as it seems regarding her marriage to Abhishek. Though the couple has maintained their silence on the divorce speculations, Aishwarya's solo public appearances have sparked both concern and curiosity.

As the media frenzy continues, it is clear that Simi's defense of Amitabh aims to shut the rampant gossip. Aishwarya and Abhishek have maintained a dignified silence, navigating this turbulent phase in the public eye while focusing on their respective careers. With no official statements from the Bachchan family, fans are left to speculate, however, Simi's comment clarifies the air for now.