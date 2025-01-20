ETV Bharat / entertainment

'You Make Me Feel Special': Shah Rukh Khan Reacts to Chris Martin's Shoutout at Mumbai Concert

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan responds to Chris Martin's shoutout during Coldplay's concert in Mumbai on Sunday. Check out his post here.

Shah Rukh Khan replies to Chris Martin
Shah Rukh Khan replies to Chris Martin (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Hyderabad: Much to the amazement of fans of music and Shah Rukh Khan, Coldplay's Chris Martin on Sunday gave an unexpected shout out to the Bollywood superstar. During his Mumbai concert, Chris said 'Shah Rukh Khan' forever, earning a loud cheer from the audience. Now, SRK has reacted to Coldplay's sweet gesture with an Instagram post.

Sharing a video from the concert where Chris can be heard mentioning Khan, the latter wrote: "CHRIS MARTIN FOREVER & EVER…" Expressing love for the British singer, SRK wrote a heartfelt caption, which read: "Look at the stars.look how they shine for you..and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special..like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, @coldplay !!!"

The band did not just stop there, they also greeted fans in Hindi. Sending Indian fans into a frenzy, Martin said: "Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai." The band consists of vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

Coldplay is currently in India as part of their Spheres tour. The tickets for the Indian leg are available on BookMyShow. The band performed in Mumbai on January 18 and 19 with another one scheduled for Tuesday. Their next stop is at Ahmedabad with concerts planned on January 25 and 26.

