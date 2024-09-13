'You Make Everything Better': Ileana D'Cruz Celebrates Hubby Michael Dolan's Birthday with Romantic Posts

Hyderabad: Actor Ileana D'Cruz took to her social media handle to celebrate her husband Michael Dolan's birthday with a heartfelt and romantic post. On September 13, the actor shared a couple of Instagram stories that showcased her deep affection for Dolan, whom she affectionately referred to as 'babycakes.'

Ileana D'Cruz wishes husband on birthday with romantic post (Instagram)

In her first Instagram post, D'Cruz shared a monochrome selfie of themselves, captured in a car. In the picture, the actor can be seen resting her head on Dolan's shoulder, a gesture that speaks of their close bond. The accompanying caption read, "Happy birthday babycakes" along with a sparkle emoji.

The second story featured a lively video clip of Dolan playing around in a pool, where he struck goofy poses while Ileana recorded the moment. Her caption for this post was equally affectionate with her writing: "You make everything better," followed by a red heart and sparkle emoji, and "I love you" with smiling and red-heart emojis. Johnny Stimson's track "Honeymoon," was added in the background of the post, which only elevated the romantic quotient.

Despite being generally private about her personal life, D'Cruz recently spoke about Dolan in an interview with a newswire, expressing her gratitude for his unwavering support. In a recent conversation with the media daily, she revealed that married life with Dolan is fulfilling, and difficult to summarise in just a few words.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1, 2023. On the professional front, D'Cruz was last seen in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar, which was released in April and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.