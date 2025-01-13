ETV Bharat / entertainment

'You Made It': Rajinikanth, Samantha, Others Celebrate Ajith Kumar's Win at Dubai 24H Racing Event

Ajith Kumar made the country proud by bagging the third rank at a Dubai racing event. Many celebrities wished the actor on his achievement.

Rajinikanth, Samantha, Others Celebrate Ajith Kumar's Win at Dubai 24H Racing Event
Rajinikanth, Samantha, Others Celebrate Ajith Kumar's Win at Dubai 24H Racing Event (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

Updated : Jan 13, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar finished third in the 2025 Michelin Dubai 24-hour endurance racing event on Sunday after a deadly car accident during one of the practice sessions. The actor won the third spot in the 991 category and was honoured with the 'Spirit of the Race' award at the Dubai event. The achievement was met with fervour from industry stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Many other actors lauded Kumar for his remarkable feat. Pouring in love, Rajinikanth wrote on X: "Congratulations my dear #AjithKumar. You made it. God bless. Love you."

Lauding Ajith's willpower and determination, Samantha penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story, which read: "What an example of never becoming complacent with your accomplishments and continuously pushing yourself to work harder."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Ajith Kumar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Ajith Kumar (Photo: Instagram)

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar of Jailer fame took to X and wrote: "Hearty congratulations #Ajith sir on the big win 💥🔥🫡 Am sure it’s just a beginning 🔥💐❤️" Another director Karthik Subbaraj wrote: "Congratulations #Ajith Sir & team 👏👌🔥Inspiring achievement 👏👏"

Kamal Haasan too wished Ajith on his win writing: "Extraordinary achievement by Team #AjithKumarRacing in their maiden race! Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports."

Moreover, Naga Chaitanya, who himself is a sports enthusiast, posted: "Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud."

For the unversed, Ajith is a sports fanatic and owns a team Ajith Kumar Racing. He launched the team in September 2024. On the acting front, Kumar will be seen in Good Bad Ugly, releasing on April 10, 2025. The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Also read:

  1. Ajith Kumar Celebrates Dubai 24H Win With a Kiss to Wife Shalini, R Madhavan, Others Congratulate - Watch
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj On Collaborating With Ajith Kumar: 'It Will Happen Soon'
  3. Ajith Kumar Starrer Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed; Boost For Ram Charan's Game Changer?

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar finished third in the 2025 Michelin Dubai 24-hour endurance racing event on Sunday after a deadly car accident during one of the practice sessions. The actor won the third spot in the 991 category and was honoured with the 'Spirit of the Race' award at the Dubai event. The achievement was met with fervour from industry stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Many other actors lauded Kumar for his remarkable feat. Pouring in love, Rajinikanth wrote on X: "Congratulations my dear #AjithKumar. You made it. God bless. Love you."

Lauding Ajith's willpower and determination, Samantha penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story, which read: "What an example of never becoming complacent with your accomplishments and continuously pushing yourself to work harder."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Ajith Kumar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Ajith Kumar (Photo: Instagram)

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar of Jailer fame took to X and wrote: "Hearty congratulations #Ajith sir on the big win 💥🔥🫡 Am sure it’s just a beginning 🔥💐❤️" Another director Karthik Subbaraj wrote: "Congratulations #Ajith Sir & team 👏👌🔥Inspiring achievement 👏👏"

Kamal Haasan too wished Ajith on his win writing: "Extraordinary achievement by Team #AjithKumarRacing in their maiden race! Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports."

Moreover, Naga Chaitanya, who himself is a sports enthusiast, posted: "Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud."

For the unversed, Ajith is a sports fanatic and owns a team Ajith Kumar Racing. He launched the team in September 2024. On the acting front, Kumar will be seen in Good Bad Ugly, releasing on April 10, 2025. The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Also read:

  1. Ajith Kumar Celebrates Dubai 24H Win With a Kiss to Wife Shalini, R Madhavan, Others Congratulate - Watch
  2. Lokesh Kanagaraj On Collaborating With Ajith Kumar: 'It Will Happen Soon'
  3. Ajith Kumar Starrer Vidaamuyarchi Release Postponed; Boost For Ram Charan's Game Changer?
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOLLYWOOD NEWSAJITH KUMAR DUBAI CAR RACERAJINIKANTH SAMANTHA KAMAL HAASANCELEBS WISH AJITH KUMARTAMIL ACTOR AJITH KUMAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.