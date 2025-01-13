'You Made It': Rajinikanth, Samantha, Others Celebrate Ajith Kumar's Win at Dubai 24H Racing Event

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar finished third in the 2025 Michelin Dubai 24-hour endurance racing event on Sunday after a deadly car accident during one of the practice sessions. The actor won the third spot in the 991 category and was honoured with the 'Spirit of the Race' award at the Dubai event. The achievement was met with fervour from industry stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Many other actors lauded Kumar for his remarkable feat. Pouring in love, Rajinikanth wrote on X: "Congratulations my dear #AjithKumar. You made it. God bless. Love you."

Lauding Ajith's willpower and determination, Samantha penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story, which read: "What an example of never becoming complacent with your accomplishments and continuously pushing yourself to work harder."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates Ajith Kumar (Photo: Instagram)

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar of Jailer fame took to X and wrote: "Hearty congratulations #Ajith sir on the big win 💥🔥🫡 Am sure it’s just a beginning 🔥💐❤️" Another director Karthik Subbaraj wrote: "Congratulations #Ajith Sir & team 👏👌🔥Inspiring achievement 👏👏"

Kamal Haasan too wished Ajith on his win writing: "Extraordinary achievement by Team #AjithKumarRacing in their maiden race! Thrilled for my friend Ajith, who continues to push boundaries in his diverse passions. A proud and seminal moment for Indian motorsports."

Moreover, Naga Chaitanya, who himself is a sports enthusiast, posted: "Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud."

For the unversed, Ajith is a sports fanatic and owns a team Ajith Kumar Racing. He launched the team in September 2024. On the acting front, Kumar will be seen in Good Bad Ugly, releasing on April 10, 2025. The film is helmed by Adhik Ravichandran.