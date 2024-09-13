'You Keep Me on My Toes': Ajay Devgn Pens Heartfelt Note on Son Yug's Birthday, Kajol Showers Love on Her 'Little Man'

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol marked their son Yug Devgn’s 14th birthday this Friday, sharing heartfelt wishes and cherished moments. Ajay posted two photographs with the birthday boy on Instagram, marking the special occasion.

As Yug turned 14 on September 13, his parents took to social media to share loving birthday messages. Kajol shared a touching mother-son picture from a family celebration, while Ajay posted two snapshots from a cycling outing with Yug, likely from a recent holiday.

On Friday, Kajol penned a sweet birthday message for Yug on Instagram, saying, "Happy happy birthday to this little man! Ur smile is the bestest thing in the whole wide world.. May we always be arm in arm and laugh at the weirdest stuff! Love you Yug."

Ajay, alongside his photos with Yug, tweeted, "You make the simplest moments unforgettable kiddo... from outsmarting me to keeping me on my toes, you’ve made sure I’m never bored... Happy birthday my boy."

Kajol and Ajay, who began their relationship in 1994 and married in 1999, also have a daughter, Nysa Devgan, born on April 20, 2003. Yug was born in 2010. Kajol once shared on Kareena Kapoor’s radio show, What Women Want, how Yug taught her a valuable lesson in parenting. She recalled a moment when she was scolding Nysa for not joining them during a religious event. Yug later gently advised her, "You know, mom, you shouldn’t fire her for telling the truth."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is preparing for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. He also has Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, set to release on February 21, and De De Pyaar De 2, helmed by Anshul Sharma. Additionally, he will appear in Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to the 2012 film Son Of Sardaar, directed by Ashwni Dhir.

Kajol, who was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar series The Trial, will next be seen in Netflix mystery thriller Do Patti.