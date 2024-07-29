What an Exceptional Start: Kareena, Alia, Others Congratulate Manu Bhaker for Winning India's First Medal at Paris Olympics 2024

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities poured in congratulatory messages to Manu Bhaker for representing India with pride after the country's shooter made history at the Olympics in Paris by taking home the bronze in the 10m air pistol competition. From Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma to Suniel Shetty, B-town celebs wished Manu on their social media handles. For the unversed, Manu scripted history by becoming India's first woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.
Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared the bronze-winner's picture on her Instagram Story heaping praises. She wrote: "First win is home! Congratulations, you have made all of us so proud!" Alia noted the victory by tagging Manu and writing: "Our first medal is here. Congratulations on this amazing achievement!" Anushka followed suit as she wrote: "Shooting for the stars and creating history! Congratulations, you have made us all proud."
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra gushed about her achievement. Suniel Shetty too was in awe of the young shooter's win at the Olympics. Apart from them, actors Preity Zinta, Kriti Kharbanda, Rajkummar Rao, Jackie Shroff, and others wished Manu on her remarkable feat.
India's last shooting medal haul was one at the London Olympics of 2012. Bronze went to Gangan Narang while silver went to Vijay Kumar in the rapid-fire pistol competition. Despite Manu Bhaker's disqualification from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to a pistol malfunction, her perseverance and hard work paid off as she won a bronze in Paris this year.
