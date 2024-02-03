'You Feel Violated': Bhumi Pednekar Recalls Being 'Touched Inappropriately' at 14

Hyderabad: Actor Bhumi Pednekar has always been vocal about her views on social issues. She is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhakshak, in which she plays a journalist pursuing the uncovering of wrongdoings in a girls' shelter home and rescuing young lives from the clutches of authorities. While promoting the film, Bhumi spoke about a horrific incident she experienced at the age of 14.

During Bhakshak's promotion, Bhumi recalled the incident which she vividly remembers. The actor said the incident happened when she was at a funfair with her family. The 34-year-old actor said that she was 'aware' of being "touched inappropriately again and again and I was getting paranoid."

Though she was with her family, Bhumi said that the incident threw her off and she couldn't say anything at that time. "I still remember how that felt. I remember the poking and the pinching. It’s like your body remembers… these are traumas that you can’t get over," Bhumi added, one may often find it challenging to identify the perpetrator amidst a crowd.

"I have friends who have faced indecent exposure right outside our school. During our school days, there was an autorickshaw driver in Juhu, not directly outside the school but in the vicinity. As we walked back home during those times, he would engage in inappropriate behavior in our presence. This behavior is deeply disturbing. How does one reach a point of such heightened emotion to believe that such actions are normal? A significant aspect of this issue stems from education," she emphasised.

The actor further expressed that these incidents can leave individuals feeling "paralysed and traumatised." She explained, "You simply don't know how to react... You feel violated."

Bhumi Pednekar starrer crime thriller Bhakshak is helmed by Pulkit. The film will premiere on Netflix on February 9.