'You Don't Know My Fans, Come To Theatre When Thangalaan Releases': Vikram Responds To Comparisons With Suriya And Ajith Kumar

Hyderabad: Vikram, who is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Thangalaan, is currently busy with the film's promotional activities. During a recent press event, a comment was made suggesting that the actor may not hold the same level of celebrity status as his peers, Suriya and Ajith Kumar. And here's how the actor has reacted.

In the event, which was held in Madurai, a journalist approached Vikram and stated, "You don't seem to have as large a fan following as Ajith or Suriya." Unfazed by the comparison, Vikram replied to the reporter that he was unaware of the range of his fan base. He confidently responded, "That's because you don't know about my fans. You should come to the theatre and see for yourself," which elicited laughter from those in attendance.

Despite this, the question continued. The same reporter claimed that Vikram lacks the status of being among the 'top three leading heroes' in Kollywood. Vikram countered, stating, "Being part of the top hero rankings is not what counts. The audience's connection is what truly matters. I understand how to create films like Dhool and Saamy, and I've poured my utmost effort into Thangalaan. To me, every person is a fan in their unique way." Following this, another reporter chimed in, saying that, unlike his fellow actors, Vikram seems to have no 'haters'.

Vikram is set to take on a significant role in Thangalaan, set in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). In the Pa Ranjith directorial, he portrays a tribal leader who bravely stands against the British Raj to defend his homeland. Scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 15, the film also features Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Daniel Caltagirone in significant roles.