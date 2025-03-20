'I Was At The Lowest In My Career': Gautham Vasudev Menon Hails Mammootty For Trusting Him With Dominic And The Ladies' Purse

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, known for films like Vaaranam Aayiram and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, reflected on a pivotal moment in his career involving Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty. In an interaction with ETV Bharat, Menon discussed the challenges he faced and the rejuvenation he experienced through their collaboration on the Malayalam film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.

Menon openly stated that certain decisions in his career, including collaborations and production ventures like Dhruva Natchathiram, resulted in unexpected challenges and setbacks. During one of these dark points, he came upon the story of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. Realising its potential, he approached Mammootty with the story, being completely open about his own professional troubles at the time.

"The future of a person's career is shaped by their decisions. I say this without placing blame on anyone, but I acknowledge that many of my decisions were wrong. Collaborating with certain individuals was a significant mistake. The release of Dhruva Natchathiram, for which I took on the production responsibility, faced numerous challenges. Some films didn't succeed. The story of Dominic and the Ladies' Purse came to me during one of the lowest points in my career. I shared the story with Mammookka, and he liked it," the director said.

Mammootty's Support Helped Gautham Menon Overcome Career Lows (ETV Bharat)

Despite industry rumours suggesting that Mammootty should distance himself from Menon due to his recent setbacks, the veteran actor offered unwavering support. The director said that Mammootty reassured him, stating, "You direct this film. If any issues arise due to the career gap, we'll sort them out." This vote of confidence had a profound impact on Menon, restoring his artistic spirit. He expressed that Dominic and the Ladies' Purse became a blessing in his two-decade-long career, serving as an endless source of energy for the artist within him.

"At that time, I was completely honest with him about my situation, knowing that I was at my lowest as an artist. There must have been whispers that Mammookka (Mammootty) should distance himself from me. I told him that I would only direct the film if he was fully satisfied. I'm unsure if Mammookka understood my emotional state, but his response was reassuring. Mammookka told me everything would turn out positively, and those words genuinely transformed me. He never made me feel like a director returning after a gap in his career. I regard the movie Dominic and the Ladies Purse as a blessing in my 20-year film career. I don't measure its value by the film's successes or failures. To me, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is an endless source of energy for the artist within me," he said.

The film, which marks Menon's debut in Malayalam cinema, stars Mammootty as Dominic, an investigator. Menon stated that, while Mammootty has previously played similar roles, Dominic's character distinguishes out due to his grounded and relatable nature. The story follows Dominic as he investigates a seemingly basic case - a missing purse - but discovers unexpected twists and turns along the way.