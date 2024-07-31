You Brought Peace, Love and Joy into My Life: Natasa Stankovic Showers Birthday Love on Son Agastya Post Separation from Hardik Pandya

Hyderabad: Ace cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor-model Natasa Stankovic—who just announced their separation a couple of weeks ago— marked the birthday of their son Agastya on July 30. They both posted special birthday wishes on social media devoted to the little one. Sharing a string of pictures on her socials, Natasa dubbed him "Buba" with affection in her caption.

Taking to Instagram, the Serbian model offered a sneak peek of the special day spent with her son in her hometown. Along with the affectionate pictures and video, she wrote: "My buba ❤️ You brought peace, love and joy into my life. My beautiful boy ✨❤️ You are such a blessing, so sweet and kind… always stay this way.. I won’t let this world change your kind soul ❤️ I will always be by your side… hand in hand ❤️ I love you, Mama"

Earlier in the day, the actor dropped a picture of Agastya proudly displaying his artwork. In other pictures, she can be seen caressing him and holding him in her arms. On the other hand, Hardik posted a heartfelt video of him and his son on Tuesday. The Indian cricketer shared the video with the caption: "You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu ❤️ Love you beyond words."

For the unversed, post the separation, Natasa has moved to her hometown Serbia along with Agastya. The actor keeps her fans updated sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life. Recently, she shared pictures with her son from an animal park on her Instagram handle.

Natasa and Hardik tied the knot in Christian and Hindu customs on May 31, 2020. The couple renewed their vows in February 2023 in a grand celebration in Rajasthan. However, divorce rumours began after followers observed that Natasa had deleted the word surname "Pandya" from her Instagram username in May of 2024. On July 14, the couple released a joint statement formally announcing their split.