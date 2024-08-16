ETV Bharat / entertainment

You Are Just a Revelation: Katrina Kaif Lauds Sharvari Wagh's 'Brilliant' Performance in John Abraham Film Vedaa

Hyderabad: Nikkhil Advani's most recent action drama, Vedaa, which debuted in theatres on August 15, 2024, has garnered nothing but praise from Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. The film, which is inspired by true events has been receiving positive feedback thanks to reviews posted online by both critics and moviegoers alike. Actor Katrina Kaif, who expressed her admiration for the film on social media, is one of the many who were impressed by the cast's performance.

Katrina expressed her love for the film on her Instagram stories, praising Nikkhil Advani for his masterful handling of the suspenseful and intense story. She emphasised the outstanding performances by Sharvari Wagh and John Abraham, the film's lead characters who are essential to the plot. Katrina hailed John's screen presence in the 'gripping, moving, powerful' tale by Advani.

However, it was her comments for Sharvari Wagh, who is said to be dating Kaif's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, that stood out. Calling Sharvari a "revelation," Katrina said she was blown away by her honest and raw performance and described it as outstanding. The Merry Christmas actor wrote: "Gripping, moving, powerful. @nikkhiladvani just executed brilliantly @thejohnabraham commands the screen in every frame. @sharvari you are just a revelation, blown away, such raw honestly, brilliant. Congratulations to the entire cast and team!"

The captivating plot of Vedaa and the outstanding performances of its key actors helped the film open to decent numbers despite stiff competition at the box office with three films releasing on August 15. Three Bollywood films were released this week, including Vedaa starring John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia, Stree featuring Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein. Vedaa managed to achieve the second position with Stree 2 leading on the first day. Vedaa made Rs 6.52 crore according to Sacnilk.