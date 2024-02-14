You Are Enough! This Valentine's Day Embrace Self Love with Bollywood Picks Curated for Singles

Hyderabad: Single readers understand that it is possible to be happy and satisfied without a partner. The silver screen has steadily shifted away from antiquated ideas about marriage and children as the only keys to wholeness, and towards images of genuine, content, and satisfied people who happen to be riding alone.

OTT provides a variety of rom-coms that deal with divorces, breakups, and other topics. Whether you're single, self-partnered, or in a troubled relationship, there are films out there that will speak to you. If the idea of meet-cutes and dating make you sigh, look no further. Below are our top flicks that will make you grateful for being singles as a "happy ending" does not always imply being in a relationship, which is why it's pleasant when films celebrate singlehood.

Check out this collection of films that appeal to singles and explore themes of self-discovery and independence.

Dear Zindagi (Netflix)

Gauri Shinde directorial - the 2016 coming-of-age drama film Dear Zindagi - was produced by Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, and Shinde under the labels Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Hope Productions, respectively. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan play the key roles, with Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar, Yashaswini Dayama, and debutant Rohit Suresh Saraf in supporting roles. The plot revolves around a young cinematographer who is dissatisfied with her life and meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her obtain a new perspective on it.

Queen (Netflix)

The 2013 comedy-drama film Queen, helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena tells the story of Rani Mehra, a shy Punjabi girl from New Delhi who goes on her honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam alone when her fiancé cancels their wedding. Kangana Ranaut plays the lead in the film, with Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao providing supporting performances.

English Vinglish (Amazon Prime Video)

English Vinglish is a 2012 comedy-drama film. Sridevi plays Shashi Godbole, a small-scale businesswoman who makes snacks and sweets. Shashi enrolls in an English-language course to stop her husband and daughter from criticising her lack of English skills, and she gains self-esteem in the process. Gauri Shinde wrote and directed the film with the central character of Shashi inspired by her mother. The film marked Sridevi's return to cinema after a 15-year absence after Judaai (1997).

Piku (Sony LIV)

Shoojit Sircar directorial Piku is a 2015 comedy drama film that was produced by N. P. Singh, Ronnie Lahiri, and Sneha Rajani. The film was released in India on May 8, 2015, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles, with Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta playing significant roles. The screenplay was written by Juhi Chaturvedi.

Masan (Disney Hotstar)

In the 2015 release Masaan, Vicky Kaushal portrays Deepak, while Richa Chadha takes on the role of Devi. They endure profound pain that surpasses their youthful resilience. Vicky suffers the loss of his beloved in a tragic accident, while Richa faces society's wrath after being caught in a compromising situation while exploring her sexual desires with her now-vanished boyfriend.

Though their paths to love diverge, pain remains their constant companion. Their journey to resilience is hard, marked by intense grief, yet they emerge stronger in the end. The climax, set against the backdrop of the Ganges, symbolises a new beginning as they release their past. Director Neeraj Ghaywan teases the audience with the possibility of these fractured souls ending up together. However, beyond mere romance, the end of Masaan, highlights the significance of self-love and liberating oneself from the obsolete past, all while preserving its essence within.

The 2015 film marks Kaushal's Hindi feature debut as well as Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial debut. Drishyam Films, Macassar Productions, Phantom Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Arte France Cinema, and Pathé Productions collaborated to make this film.

Being single provides an excellent opportunity to develop and understand your genuine self. On valentine's day, it's time to focus on yourself—whether it's your favourite pastimes, your profession, spending time with friends, or simply waking up and knowing you have the entire day to yourself. The appropriate movie for your single girl era should motivate you to take charge of your own life and be open to the many possibilities that await you, all while striking a chord that only a single person can comprehend.