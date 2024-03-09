Yodha's Promo Creates Massive Buzz as Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani Face 'Unimaginable Dangers'

Hyderabad: The highly-anticipated movie Yodha featuring a stellar cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, is scheduled to hit the silver screens next week. The audience's attention has already been grabbed by the film's trailer, promising an intense and action-packed viewing experience. Building on the excitement, the makers dropped a new promo on social media offering a sneak peek into the gripping storyline.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Karan Johar shared a video hinting at the thrilling and mysterious elements in the film. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, "Unimaginable dangers, unresolved mysteries, unexplained secrets! Get ready! #Yodha taking off in cinemas this Friday."

The lead roles are played by Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, with Disha Patani's character stirring up intrigue and anticipation among fans. The latest video reveals Disha's character as an air hostess jabbed into a harrowing hijack situation, showcasing her strength and resilience.

Yodha continues to build anticipation through its intriguing updates, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting answers to key questions. Reports suggest that Disha's character holds significant importance in the narrative, promising a multi-dimensional portrayal. Fans can expect a rollercoaster of surprises when the movie releases on March 15.

This action-packed thriller, helmed by the director duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Productions, Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, Yodha is all set to captivate audiences when it hits the theatres next week.