Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra Teases Fans with New Poster as Trailer Release Date Nears

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra shared yet another intriguing poster from his upcoming actioner Yodha for his fans ahead of the release of the Yodha trailer in two days. The actor unveiled the new poster just days before the trailer drop to add to the fan frenzy around the film. The latest poster shows Sidharth with a serious expression lying on ground with a rifle in his hand.

The Yodha team is currently busy aggressively disseminating promotional materials. Sidharth recently took to social media to add to the anticipation for the release of the Yodha trailer. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth along with the new poster wrote: "Locked and loaded, launching shortly! 🔥#YodhaTrailer out on 29th Feb! #Yodha in cinemas March 15." In the poster, he is shown in combat mode, wielding a gun as he lay on the ground. The actioner is slated to hit theatres on March 15.

At a press event, Sidharth opened up about the film saying: "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

The film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, has faced repeated delays in its release. The film was originally intended to be released on November 11, 2022, but was moved to July 2023. The film was then postponed twice, first on September 15 and then on December 15. The film is now planned for release on March 15. Yodha will be the inaugural instalment of an action franchise led by Sidharth Malhotra. It is co-produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.