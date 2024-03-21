Yodha Box Office Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra's Actioner Earns Its Lowest in India

Yodha Box Office Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra's Actioner Earns Its Lowest in India

Sidharth Malhotra's latest film Yodha is witnessing a slow pace at the box office. On day 6 of its release, the action thriller witnesses a further dip.

Hyderabad: Karan Johar-backed action film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer, didn't meet the high expectations set by experts. The film, which also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, failed to generate much excitement and struggled at the box office. The action thriller faced a significant decline in numbers, making only Rs 2 crore net in India on Wednesday.

The Bollywood action-thriller had a promising start over the weekend, but experienced a sharp 69.29% decline on Monday, with earnings dropping to Rs 2.15 crore. The following day didn't bring much improvement, with a slight increase to Rs 2.25 crore in collection.

On the first day, Yodha fell short of the anticipated opening numbers, grossing only Rs 4.1 crore. However, it showed a 40.24% increase the next day, reaching Rs 5.75 crore net in India. The upward trend continued with a 21.74% boost on Sunday, accumulating a total of Rs 7 crore. Currently, the film has garnered Rs 23.25 crore net in India.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha, also featuring Raashii Khanna, Ronit Roy, and Disha Patani, is bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Amazon MGM Studios, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

Having earned Rs 3.5 crore from overseas markets and Rs 25.2 crore domestically, the film's worldwide total stands at Rs 28.7 crore. Despite its performance, Yodha faced stiff competition from Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, which has been a box office hit since its release on March 8, crossing the Rs 150 crore mark.

