Yodha Box Office Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra's Actioner Sees Minor Surge; Breaches Rs 20 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Yodha which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, has been doing well in India. After a roller-coaster ride since its release on March 15, the action-packed film has finally surpassed the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-packed film has made more than Rs 21 crore in India since its debut.

The Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned Rs 4.1 crore on the first day, Rs 5.75 crore on the second day, Rs 7 crore on the third day, and Rs 2.15 crore on the fourth. It generated Rs 2.30 crore nett in India on its sixth day, according to early estimates. So far, the film has grossed Rs 21.30 crore in India. It should be noted that the picture competes for box office with films like as Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan and the Hollywood release Kung Fu Panda 4.

Yodha, which was released last Friday, had a great start, earning Rs 16.85 crore nett in its first weekend. However, the picture saw a huge dip in attendance on its debut Monday, with a 69% decrease, according to Sacnilk.com. In a positive turn, the film registered a slight increase in revenues on Tuesday with an overall occupancy rate of 11.40%, with the largest footfalls recorded during night shows. With this new rise, the total collection of the film made past Rs 20 crore, a key milestone in the film's box office run.

The high-octane action film, directed by debutants Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, follows the journey of Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite squad called the Yodha Task Force, on spectacular rescue missions. Apart from Sidharth, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani play key roles in the film. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. On Tuesday, Prime Video announced that Yodha will be available for streaming after its theatrical run.