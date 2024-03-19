Yodha Box Office Day 4: Sidharth's Actioner Crashes on Its First Monday; Eyes Rs 20 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra, who played a RAW agent in Mission Majnu last year, is back with another action-packed thriller, Yodha. The latest actioner directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, opened in theatres on March 15. As per trade analysts the film opened to decent numbers and has been performing well at the box office.

However, the single day collection of Siddharth Malhotra's Bollywood film Yodha dropped significantly on Monday, March 18. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 2.15 crore net in India on day 4. According to the same portal, the film had an overall occupancy rate of 10.36% in Hindi on its first Monday.

As per Sacnilk, the film grossed a total of Rs 19 crore net in India during its four-day run in theatres. On Day 3, the film grossed Rs 7 crore, up from Rs 5.75 crore on Day 2. On its release day, the film grossed Rs 4.1 crore in India.

Earlier on Monday, the production company Dharma Production released the box office data on its official X page. "Conquering the box office battlefield," Dharma Productions wrote in the post, saying the movie had earned Rs 17.51 crore in net box office earnings across India till Sunday.

The actioner is backed by Mentor Disciple Films and co-produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film received mixed reviews from the audience, with some considering it Siddharth Malhotra's best picture, while others called it ordinary.

The high-octane action thriller film, directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, follows the journey of Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a spectacular rescue mission.