Yodha Box Office Day 4: Sidharth's Actioner Crashes on Its First Monday; Eyes Rs 20 Cr Mark

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Sidharth Malhotra, who played a RAW agent in Mission Majnu last year, is back with another action-packed thriller, Yodha. The latest actioner directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, opened in theatres on March 15. As per trade analysts the film opened to decent numbers and has been performing well at the box office.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha released in theatres on March 15, 2024. The film on its first Monday stumbled and minted its lowest so far.

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra, who played a RAW agent in Mission Majnu last year, is back with another action-packed thriller, Yodha. The latest actioner directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, opened in theatres on March 15. As per trade analysts the film opened to decent numbers and has been performing well at the box office.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

However, the single day collection of Siddharth Malhotra's Bollywood film Yodha dropped significantly on Monday, March 18. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 2.15 crore net in India on day 4. According to the same portal, the film had an overall occupancy rate of 10.36% in Hindi on its first Monday.

As per Sacnilk, the film grossed a total of Rs 19 crore net in India during its four-day run in theatres. On Day 3, the film grossed Rs 7 crore, up from Rs 5.75 crore on Day 2. On its release day, the film grossed Rs 4.1 crore in India.

Earlier on Monday, the production company Dharma Production released the box office data on its official X page. "Conquering the box office battlefield," Dharma Productions wrote in the post, saying the movie had earned Rs 17.51 crore in net box office earnings across India till Sunday.

The actioner is backed by Mentor Disciple Films and co-produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Apart from Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film received mixed reviews from the audience, with some considering it Siddharth Malhotra's best picture, while others called it ordinary.

The high-octane action thriller film, directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, follows the journey of Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a spectacular rescue mission.

Read More

  1. Yodha Box Office Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's Actioner Banks Its Highest on First Sunday
  2. Yodha X Review: Netizens Laud Sidharth Malhotra's 'Baap Level Entry', Label Film As 'Real Deal'
  3. Karan Johar Airdrops Yodha Poster with Adrenaline-Fueled Video from Skies, Unveils Teaser Date

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.