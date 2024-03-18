Yodha Box Office Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra's Actioner Banks Its Highest on First Sunday

Hyderabad: Yodha, directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, has been performing well at the domestic box office. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. It opened in theatres on March 15 and the film in the three days at the box office made clsoe to Rs 17 crore. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-packed film has grossed about Rs 16.85 crore in India since its debut. The actioner minted Rs 4.1 crore on the first day and Rs 5.75 crore on the second day. It earned Rs 7 crore nett in India on its third day, according to early estimates, the highest till now. Furthermore, the picture had a total occupancy of 23.29% in Hindi theatres on Sunday.

To increase footfall over the weekend, the film's producers offered a 'Buy one, get one free ticket' promotion. However, it did not fetch the desired results, as the first preference for moviegoers over the weekend remained Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's Shaitaan. The film also faces challenge from animated film Kung Fu Panda 4.

Sidharth's action thriller Yodha, also features Ronit Roy and Tanuj Virwani in key roles. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit called the Yodha Task Force. It is the story of special task force officer Arun Katyal, who is willing to go to any length to protect India from terrorist attacks. However, despite his commitment, he is wrongly called a 'traitor' and suspended. The film depicts Arun's thrilling adventure as he seeks to defend himself and restore his honour.