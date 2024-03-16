Yodha Box Office Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's Actioner Mints over Rs 4 Crore in India

Hyderabad: Yodha, the recently released movie starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, made a strong start at the Indian box office upon its release. As per early estimates revealed by industry tracker Sacnilk, the action-packed film achieved an impressive box office collection on its first day.

The report from Sacnilk indicates that on Friday, March 15, 2024, Yodha garnered a nett collection of Rs 4.25 crore with a Hindi occupancy rate of 13.86 per cent. This movie marks the directorial debut of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and is backed by well-known producers including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, offering a thrilling cinematic experience.

Sidharth Malhotra, during a promotional event in Delhi, shared details about the film, highlighting its fictional storyline and distinguishing it from his previous projects. He emphasized the dynamic action scenes and varied weaponry showcased in Yodha, portraying it as a commercially successful and entertaining endeavour unlike any he has undertaken before.

Yodha, which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles, depicts the story of Sidharth Malhotra's character Arun Katyal, the leader of the prestigious Yodha Task Force, engaging in a high-intensity rescue operation. With its strong box office start and mixed critical reception, Yodha has captured the audience's attention, promising a thrilling ride at the theatres.

On Friday, a special screening of the movie was held in Mumbai where Sidharth's wife Kiara Advani, his wheelchair-bound father, and family were present. While his family posed on stage together, a helper was seen assisting his father. Upon noticing this, Sidharth promptly approached his father, held his hand, and ensured his well-being. This gesture has won the hearts of many, with a viral video capturing the touching moment. Sidharth's father Sunil Malhotra previously served as a captain in the Merchant Navy and is now retired.