Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Starrer Sees a Slight Uptick, Nears Rs 10 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra's latest release, Yodha, alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, didn't make a dazzling debut at the box office, pulling in a modest Rs 4.25 crore on its first day. However, there's a slight uptick in its fortunes on day two.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Yodha amassed around Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday, bringing its two-day total to approximately Rs 9.85 crore. The film registered an 18.83% Hindi occupancy on March 16, 2024, with over 500 screenings each in Mumbai and Delhi.

The film doesn't face major competition at the box office. However, also hitting the screens on March 15 alongside Yodha were Adah Sharma's Bastar and Sargun Mehta's Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri. Yodha has managed to maintain its lead as Bastar accrued Rs 1.05 crore in two days, while Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri garnered Rs 2.17 crore.

However, breaking through amidst the stronghold of Shaitaan poses a significant challenge for Yodha. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika starrer supernatural thriller has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in India, with global earnings surpassing Rs 120 crore.

Sidharth Malhotra has seen highs and lows in his over a decade long career, with Shershaah enjoying digital success in 2021 but no substantial box office victories since Kapoor & Sons in 2016. His latest theater release was in 2022's Thank God, which also underperformed.

Directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is a gripping action thriller following Arun Katyal, the leader of the Yodha Task Force, on a daring rescue mission. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film aims to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-pumping narrative.