Yodha Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Here's How Much Sidharth's Film Is Pegged to Rake In

Hyderabad: Sidharth Malhotra's actioner Yodha finally hit the big screens today after facing several delays. Early reactions on social media suggest that the film is off to a decent start. Also, predictions about how much money the movie might make on its first day at the box office are already circulating. Directed by newcomers Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha features Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in important roles alongside Sidharth.

According to industry tracker Ormax Media, Yodha is expected to earn around Rs 6.4 crore in India on its opening day. While this isn't an extraordinary start, it's still decent. This movie marks Sidharth's return to the big screen after his last film, Thank God, which didn't do as well as expected two years ago. His subsequent projects, Mission Majnu and Indian Police Force, were released on streaming platforms.

After the humungous success of Shershaah, Sidharth hopes to prove himself as a reliable crowd-puller with Yodha. To achieve this, positive reviews and good word-of-mouth are crucial, especially on social media. So far, the movie has only made Rs 1.33 crore from advance ticket sales, according to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Early reviews of the film on X, formerly Twitter, are positive. Viewers are praising Sidharth for his portrayal of Arun Katyal, the lead character. The debutant directors, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, are also receiving acclaim for their work on the action scenes, screenplay, and climax.

Yodha is an action-packed thriller centered around Arun Katyal, the leader of an elite unit called the Yodha Task Force. The story follows Katyal's daring mission to rescue passengers from a hijacked plane. Sidharth's character, an off-duty soldier on the flight, comes up with a plan to defeat the hijackers and save everyone on board when the situation turns critical.

Before its release, Yodha had a special screening in Mumbai, which received positive feedback from celebrities. Sidharth's family, including his parents, brother, and sister-in-law, attended the screening, showing their support. Kiara Advani's parents were also present to cheer for the film.