Yo Yo Honey Singh - Famous Trailer X Reactions: Fans Cannot Wait for the Untold Story of 'OG of Indian Rap'

Hyderabad: OTT giant Netflix is all set for the untold story of Yo Yo Honey Singh, the singer-rapper who revolutionised Indian music. The upcoming documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, promises to delve into the highs and lows of his remarkable journey. Produced by Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Mozez Singh, the documentary will release on December 20.
The documentary's poster, shared on Instagram, features Honey Singh confidently standing in front of a microphone, with the caption: "The name you know, the story you don't." The trailer has fans ecstatic, with one commenting, "Can't wait to watch his real story!! No one can ever get to the level he got in 2014. Made Punjabi music cool."
Another fan exclaimed, "The OG of Indian rap is back with a bang! This is going to be huge." Many lauded the star as inspiration, with one fan stating, "1st time I will take subscription of Netflix only for Honey paji." An X user expressing his excitement wrote: "The OG of Indian rap is back with a bang!"
Can’t wait to watch his real story!! 🔥— Gehna Batra (@GehnaBatra) December 9, 2024
No one can ever get to the level he got in 2014.
Are you excited??#honeysingh #FamousYOYo #yoyohoneysingh #Netflix pic.twitter.com/t1ZJc7150W
Yo Yo Lets Do It— अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) December 10, 2024
OG Is The OG #HoneySingh #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYoHoneySinghFamousOnNetflix @asliyoyo
OG Fan
2010 Days OG
Yo Yo
👑💖🧿✌️ https://t.co/8cf3Rgml3y
Producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment shared, "With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we explore his story in its rawest form - from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh." Director Mozez Singh added, "Capturing Honey Singh's journey has been incredible. He's a fascinating man who has lived many lifetimes."
The OG of Indian rap is back with a bang!— Musical Satans (@MusicalSatans) December 10, 2024
Watch the trailer of #Famous, a documentary on the legendary Yo Yo Honey Singh. #YoYoHoneySingh #Famoushttps://t.co/ecZevVc32Q
The documentary promises to reveal the unfiltered truth about Honey Singh's life, including his family, career, highs and lows, mental health, and the price of fame. It also features Salman Khan, who explains what makes Honey Singh stand out from the rest.
Read More
- 'What's Going On?': Honey Singh's Hilarious Misunderstanding With Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Will Leave You In Splits
- Shooting in London, Yo Yo Honey Singh Promises to Fly down for 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding with Zaheer Iqbal
- Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar granted divorce, domestic violence case settled