Yo Yo Honey Singh - Famous Trailer X Reactions: Fans Cannot Wait for the Untold Story of 'OG of Indian Rap'

Netflix's Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous documentary explores the singer-rapper's rise, fall, and comeback, releasing on December 20, revealing his untold story.

Honey Singh's Netflix Documentary Famous Releasing on December 20
Honey Singh's Netflix Documentary Famous Releasing on December 20 (Photo: Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Hyderabad: OTT giant Netflix is all set for the untold story of Yo Yo Honey Singh, the singer-rapper who revolutionised Indian music. The upcoming documentary, Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, promises to delve into the highs and lows of his remarkable journey. Produced by Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Mozez Singh, the documentary will release on December 20.

The documentary's poster, shared on Instagram, features Honey Singh confidently standing in front of a microphone, with the caption: "The name you know, the story you don't." The trailer has fans ecstatic, with one commenting, "Can't wait to watch his real story!! No one can ever get to the level he got in 2014. Made Punjabi music cool."

Another fan exclaimed, "The OG of Indian rap is back with a bang! This is going to be huge." Many lauded the star as inspiration, with one fan stating, "1st time I will take subscription of Netflix only for Honey paji." An X user expressing his excitement wrote: "The OG of Indian rap is back with a bang!"

Producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment shared, "With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we explore his story in its rawest form - from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh." Director Mozez Singh added, "Capturing Honey Singh's journey has been incredible. He's a fascinating man who has lived many lifetimes."

The documentary promises to reveal the unfiltered truth about Honey Singh's life, including his family, career, highs and lows, mental health, and the price of fame. It also features Salman Khan, who explains what makes Honey Singh stand out from the rest.

