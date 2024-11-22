Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, Bagheera to Dune Prophecy: OTT Releases to Binge-Watch This Weekend

Hyderabad: The weekend is finally here, and so are a fresh batch of OTT releases that promise to make your binge-watching sessions even more exciting. Whether you are in the mood for a gripping crime thriller, an edge-of-your-seat sci-fi drama, or a heartwarming family story, this weekend's lineup offers something for everyone. With the holiday season just around the corner, it is the perfect time to indulge in the latest films and series from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, and more.

From the highly anticipated second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein to the thrilling sci-fi saga Dune: Prophecy, these new titles will keep you glued to your screen. For fans of dark comedy and true-crime drama, Based on a True Story Season 2 brings more twisted, darkly humorous moments. Whether you are a fan of action-packed thrillers, captivating dramas, or mind-bending sci-fi, here is a roundup of the must-watch OTT releases for this weekend.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 2) - Netflix

The thrilling saga continues in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 as Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Aanchal G Singgh return for the sequel. The gripping drama picks up where the first season left off, with a mysterious kidnapping and the pursuit of a politician's daughter who will stop at nothing to get the man she wants despite his love for someone else. Expect suspense, drama, and an action-packed ride in this high-stakes series.

Dune: Prophecy - JioCinema

Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the events of the iconic Dune series. Featuring Emily Watson and Tabu, the show follows the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, as they fight against dark forces threatening humanity's future. The series explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit sect, their rise to power, and their influence on the galaxy's fate. The first episode is already streaming, with the second dropping on November 24. Fans of Dune will find much to admire in this prequel.

Based On A True Story (Season 2) - JioCinema

Season 2 of Based on a True Story continues the dark comedic journey of a realtor, a former tennis player, and a plumber who discover a shared obsession with true crime. They team up to capitalise on their shared interest, leading to unexpected and often hilarious situations. With a solid IMDb rating of 7.2, the new season promises to build on the quirky dynamic and offbeat storytelling that made the first season a hit.

Bagheera - Netflix

Bagheera, a Kannada film starring Sriimurali, is a riveting action-packed thriller about a police officer with a secret vigilante side. Written by Prasanth Neel, the story follows the officer as he navigates the line between law enforcement and organized crime. Despite his legal duties during the day, he transforms into a crime-fighter by night, seeking justice on his own terms. The film is now available in Telugu as well, with Tamil and Malayalam versions expected soon.

Alien: Romulus - Disney+ Hotstar

In Alien: Romulus, a group of space colonizers encounters the deadliest life form in the universe. Set in a distant galaxy, the film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Archie Renaux, as they face the terrifying threat of the Aliens. Combining sci-fi and horror elements, this chilling film is a must-watch for fans of the Alien franchise. It is already available for streaming following its theatrical release earlier in the year.

The Piano Lesson - Netflix

Based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Piano Lesson delves into the complex dynamics of family and history. Directed by Malcolm Washington, the film centers around a family heirloom: a piano, whose presence tests the bond between siblings. Starring an ensemble cast, the film explores themes of generational conflict, heritage, and personal identity. With a compelling narrative and an IMDb rating of 6.6, this film promises to tug at the heartstrings while offering powerful performances.