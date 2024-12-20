Yearender 2024: Sonakshi-Zaheer To Keerthy-Antony, Celebrity Couples Who Got Married This Year

Hyderabad: As 2024 draws to a close, it's time to reflect on a year marked by love, union, and new beginnings. Beyond box office numbers and career milestones, this year has been monumental for several celebrities who embarked on a new chapter in their personal lives. From grand celebrations to intimate ceremonies, here's a look at the celebrity weddings that made headlines this year.

1. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

The year kicked off with the wedding of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan. She and her long-time boyfriend, fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, registered their marriage on January 3. This was followed by a dreamy destination wedding in Udaipur on January 10, and a reception in Mumbai. Nupur jogging to the venue in boxers to sign the marriage certificate was a moment that went viral.

2. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

February, the month of love, saw Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tie the knot in Goa on February 21. After years of dating, the couple chose a beachside venue for their destination wedding, embracing Goan vibes over foreign locales. The celebration was attended by their family, friends, and industry peers.

3. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe

March ushered in the wedding of Taapsee Pannu and her badminton player beau, Mathias Boe. The couple had legally wed in December 2023, but their traditional celebration took place on March 23 in Udaipur. An intimate affair, the wedding was centred on cultural values and rituals, attended by close family and friends. True to her private nature, Taapsee kept the event low-profile, with only a few blurry images surfacing online before she shared the story of her union.

4. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

In March, actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in Delhi after a five-year relationship. Their emotional wedding video, capturing them in tears during the rituals, became a hot topic of discussion. The couple's decision to opt for soothing colours instead of matching outfits also garnered praise from social media users.

5. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

June brought joy to Bollywood with the wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. After a four-year relationship, the couple registered their marriage on June 23. Following this, they hosted a star-studded reception at Bastian in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood's Salman Khan and Kajol among others.

6. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, married his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Merchant, in a lavish ceremony on July 13. Widely regarded as the "Wedding of the Year," the event was attended by global dignitaries, Bollywood stars, and influencers. The celebration showcased opulence, with grand decor, high-profile attendees, and the couple's radiating chemistry making headlines worldwide.

7. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

September witnessed the union of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who celebrated their love through dual wedding ceremonies reflecting their respective cultural heritages. Their South Indian wedding took place at Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple, followed by a North Indian Hindu ceremony in Udaipur. Aditi's elegant bridal attire won hearts, and their stunning wedding photos were widely admired.

8. Himansh Kohli and Vini Kohli

Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli surprised fans on November 12 by marrying his partner, Vini Kohli. The intimate celebration, attended by close friends and family, was a joyous and heartwarming event.

9. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

South Indian cinema's Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4. Their traditional South Indian wedding at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios was steeped in cultural rituals. Naga Chaitanya's understated attire - a traditional pancha and kurta - perfectly complemented Sobhita's ethereal bridal look, cementing their place as a beloved celebrity duo.

10. Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

Rounding off the year was the wedding of National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil. The couple had a private South Indian wedding in Goa on December 12, followed by a Christian ceremony the next day at the same venue. Keerthy dazzled in her bridal looks, but it was Antony's evident joy in every photo that won over the internet, making their wedding a fitting finale to the 2024 wedding season.

From grand celebrations to simple, heartfelt unions, 2024 showcased the various ways love was celebrated in the lives of our favourite stars. Each wedding brought its unique charm, whether it was Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's playful vibes, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's cross-cultural rituals, or Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent nuptials. As the year comes to an end, these weddings remind us of the enduring beauty of love and companionship. Here's to more unions and happily-ever-afters in 2025!