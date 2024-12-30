Yearender 2024: Slapgate, Death Threats, Separations, and the Year's Biggest Hits and Flops that Rocked Film Industry

Following the blockbuster-filled 2023, expectations soared but 2024 proved to be a roller-coaster year with big ups and downs for Bollywood. The first half was a lull as there weren’t too many big-ticket films but the second half reignited box-office fortunes with crowd-pullers especially with films like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Stree 2 followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again, which brought audiences back to theatres. Earlier in the year films like Fighter, Shaitaan, and Crew brought in some moolah, and some medium budget – Srikant, Munjya, Article 370, Madgaon Express clocked in good numbers but it was the latter half that had a higher number of big-ticket releases. But overall, the industry found itself struggling to deliver consistent hits in 2024 with only a handful of films soaring to record breaking heights leaving audiences and producers disappointed.

However, the year saw the rise of pan-India films, a trend that is starting to redefine the Indian box office and bringing audiences together like never before. “2024 was a moderate year, it was not entirely satisfying. Had it not been for two films – Pushpa 2 and Stree 2, 2024 would have been a disastrous year. It really is these two unprecedented benchmarks setting films that did it, followed by Kalki, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Singham, Munjya…Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again were good but there were more expectations from these franchises. Singham was definitely a bit more underwhelming,” says trade exhibitor Akshaye Rathi. “In 2023 we had four blockbusters -- Pathaan, Animal, Jawan and Gadar. But with just four films or two films becoming a blockbuster we can’t sustain a year. We need many many more blockbusters for consistency,” Rathi adds.

While 2023 saw Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh ransack the box-office together delivering enormous hits, 2024 lacked a continuous superstar-driven blockbuster. Also, audiences rejected films that failed to offer compelling narratives, regardless of star power. It was the concept-driven mid-sized Hindi films like Munjya, Stree 2, and Shaitaan that exceeded trade expectations and became box office successes, in 2024. In contrast, big-budget films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan and Fighter underperformed, falling short of trade circuit expectations. There was also Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein that were damp squibs, then Ajay Devgn led Maidaan and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha bombed, and as mentioned earlier Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa can’t be called outstanding as far as collections are concerned.

Laments Maidaan producer veteran Boney Kapoor, “A good part of the industry had huge expectations from the film and it still surprises me why it didn’t work. This film will remain like a jewel amongst my films. There is still hope especially since re-releases are back in theatres.”

Kapoor furthers on a positive note, “2024 was a mixed bag which happens every year but the good thing is by the time Pushpa 2 finishes its run I am sure it will be either touching or crossing Rs 1,000 crore. It has almost crossed Rs 700 crore mark and is still marching ahead even in its fourth week. Of course, we have had Stree 2 which did spectacularly well that crossed about Rs 640 crore which is huge. It crossed the highest grosser of 2023 Jawan. Jawan was beaten by Stree and then Stree is overtaken by Pushpa and now let’s hope Varun Dhawan’s Baby John (released on December 25) does well because that also looks like a front-footed commercial venture mass-oriented film.”

However, the film has not met the expectations as trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “Despite Baby John releasing on a National holiday they were struggling to reach double digit opening and that says a lot about its performance.” Adds Rathi, “Had Baby John released on Sankranti or on some other day, perhaps, it would have done more business than it did. It is doing okay ...it is a front loaded hardcore entertainer and we wanted it to do more.”

According to trade analysts and experts, Bollywood is lagging behind by approximately 20 to 30 per cent in terms of net Box office collections in the domestic market as compared to the previous year. “In 2023 we clocked around Rs 5,300 crore at net box office and in 2024 we will close around Rs 4500 crore roughly. This year we released a lot of re-releases and there was a lack of planning in terms of releasing the new content. We really hope in 2025 we are better prepared and better planned. Mid-sized films with good concept worked, star power is important but it is not everything, so that is the critical takeaway from 2024,” says Girish Johar, producer and trade analyst.

“2024 has been below expectation, it was a disappointing year. It was just a handful of movies that did well and the rest got lukewarm reception. Towards the end Pushpa 2’s success is great but then it is not a Hindi movie. But it’s okay since the exhibitors are happy. If we talk about Bollywood, it was only Stree 2 that was an all-time blockbuster followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Munjya was a surprise hit. Only three to four movies did business of over Rs 200 crore rest all earned below Rs 100 crore. Big starrers like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Maidaan, Auron Mein..were all disasters,” says Atul Mohan, Movie business analyst and Editor of Complete Cinema.

The industry experts also feel that some 'good' films suffered due to poor planning in their releases, or due to the clash of egos [and films] between the makers leading to their disasters. “Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2... all these three films released on 15th August. The makers could have given a 15 to 30 days gap for the release and could have averted the clash. Nobody took advantage of October 2 which is a National holiday as there was no release on that day. They could have waited for a month or so, Then there was also this clash of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Singham Again on Diwali,” says Mohan.

Bollywood's Biggest Hits of 2024

- Stree 2

Released on Independence Day, Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 emerged as the year’s biggest hit, raking in Rs 627.02 crore at the box office. The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy shattered records connected big time with audiences across the country.

- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan’s return to the horror-comedy genre was met with roaring applause. With Vidya Balan reprising her iconic role and Madhuri Dixit joining the cast, the film delivered a stellar Rs 278.42 crore. Its clash with Singham Again didn’t dent its performance, proving the popularity of the franchise.

- Singham Again

Ajay Devgn returned to his most iconic role as Bajirao Singham in this Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama. Packed with star power, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, Singham Again held its ground during the Diwali weekend, collecting Rs 268.35 crore.

Bollywood’s biggest flops of 2024

Many big star releases struggled to make a mark at the box office proving that even star power and massive budgets can’t guarantee success.

- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

One of the year’s most expensive productions, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brought together Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff but failed to translate the star power into box office numbers. Poor storytelling and lacklustre execution led to its downfall.

- Jigra

Due to poor plot and execution, Alia Bhatt’s much-hyped Jigra failed to resonate with audiences. It received mixed reviews and was panned for its second half. s of box office fraud.

- Sarfira

Akshay Kumar’s performance in Sarfira was praised, but weak marketing and stiff competition from Stree 2 limited its earnings to just Rs 22.13 crore.

South film takes centre stage

The year 2024 was the big year for South Indian cinema, especially Telugu films. These films not only wowed audiences in their home states, but they also dominated the Hindi-speaking market, frequently exceeding Bollywood's biggest blockbusters and proving that great storytelling transcends language barriers.

- Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was unstoppable with the movie crossing Rs 640 crore. The mass appeal, its gripping storyline, performances and chart-topping music made it a ‘wild-fire’ at the box office.

- Kalki, 2898 AD

This sci-fi epic starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan defied expectations with its pan-India appeal. The film grossed Rs 294.25 crore, setting new standards for the genre.

Re-releases shine

Movies like Laila Majnu, Rockstar and Tumbbad surprisingly outshined the latest releases, proving that audiences are still craving powerful, well-told stories over flashy new titles.

Bollywood in 2025

The upcoming year holds promise with an exciting lineup, including:

- Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3

- Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2

- Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947

- Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2

- The multi-starrer Housefull 5

2024 Scandals, Controversies, Legal Battles and more

Besides the moolahs, Bollywood, as usual, served us drama even off-screen. The year 2024 was no exception. With scandals, controversies, and bizarre incidents making headlines, this year was filled with shocking public feuds to accusations of nepotism. As the year nears its end, it's time to reflect on the most explosive controversies that rocked the Indian film industry. From Salman Khan receiving death threats to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped, to the persistent buzz surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's alleged separation and Allu Arjun's shocking arrest even as his Pushpa 2: The Rule was breaking box office records. This year has been marred by scandals that have left fans and celebrities alike reeling.

- Allu Arjun's arrest

In December, days after the successful release of his film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, actor Allu Arjun was arrested by the Hyderabad Police in connection with the death of a fan at the film's premiere. The actor had visited the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, which led to a stampede-like situation and a 35-year-old woman lost her life. Arjun was arrested after the woman's kin filed a complaint accusing him of culpable homicide. After the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail, the actor was released but not before spending a night in jail. The arrest blew up into a political slugfest with the Opposition accusing the Telangana govt of hounding the actor.

- Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan’s separation speculations

Rumors of trouble in paradise for the couple hit headlines after the two began appearing solo at high-profile events. The speculation about trouble in their relationship began to circulate in July, during Anant Ambani's wedding. Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately at the wedding, whereas the rest of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli, made a joint appearance. The rumours gained further traction when Abhishek and the Bachchan family failed to publicly wish Aishwarya on her birthday. Social media, always quick to jump to conclusions, exploded with theories of a divorce, and things escalated when whispers of Abhishek’s alleged “link-up” with Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur started doing the rounds. Nimrat later broke her silence, shutting down the speculation as “baseless gossip”. Abhishek, however, tackled the rumors with his signature humor, saying, “Still married, sorry.” The couple soon made joint public appearances, quelling the storm, but the internet couldn’t get enough. For weeks, memes and posts debated their relationship, proving that even Bollywood’s strongest couples are never far from the gossip mill.

- Bollywood jazzed up Ambani wedding

The marathon Indian wedding turned heads around the world. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot on July 12 this year in Mumbai and the grand wedding ceremony was followed by a Shubh Aashirvaad ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures - both global and Indian such as John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair. The high-profile wedding ceremony also saw the presence of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others. How much is too much? That's the question many were asking as the months-long wedding festivities for the youngest son of Asia's richest man entered their final phase.

- Salman and Shah Rukh Khan get threats

Salman Khan’s long-standing feud with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi escalated yet again this year. Bishnoi, who considers the blackbuck sacred, renewed his threats of revenge for the 1998 poaching case. Earlier this year, there was a shooting incident outside his residence, following which his security was beefed up. This led to beefed-up security for Khan, who has faced multiple similar threats over the years. While Salman chose to stay mum, the internet kept the conversation alive. In November, actor Shah Rukh Khan was threatened by an anonymous caller demanding Rs 50 lakh and threatening fatal consequences if the sum was not paid. A suspect was later arrested.

- AR Rahman's separation news and the aftermath

A R Rahman shocked everyone by announcing separation from his wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage. The couple requested privacy in a joint statement that was shared by their lawyer. "After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," read the joint statement. The separation took a new turn when his bassist Mohini Dey also announced her divorce on the same day, which led people to connect the two. Mohini denied the rumours, calling Rahman a "father figure" and slamming trolls for dragging her into the mess. That was an end to Bollywood’s toxic gossip culture.

- Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF Officer

Back in June, days after she won the Lok Sabha election in Mandi on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, when Kangana Ranaut was on her way to New Delhi, she was slapped at Chandigarh airport by a CISF personnel after a heated exchange about her controversial statements about farmers. An FIR was filed against Kulwinder Kaur consequently. The Manikarnika star later shared a video accusing the officer of supporting the farmer protests. The incident caused a media storm and the officer was eventually suspended. An FIR was filed against Kulwinder Kaur consequently. After the incident, a host of Bollywood celebrities who've had long feuds with Kangana, including Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, and Soni Razdan showed solidarity with Kangana

- Alia Bhatt’s Jigra: Plagiarism and nepotism claims

Alia Bhatt’s October release Jigra faced allegations of being a copy of Divya Khosla’s film Savi. Khosla accused the Jigra team of inflating box-office figures through “corporate bookings". Additionally, director Vasan Bala’s revelation that Alia was cast without his consultation fuelled nepotism allegations. Jigra fell short of box office expectations, sparked intense discussion and attention following its release. While Alia didn’t react to the accusations, Karan Johar, who had backed the film, responded subtly by sharing a quote on his Instagram stories. The quote read, 'Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools'. Khosla didn’t hold back—she shared empty theater photos on her Instagram stories and accused Alia of manipulating box office numbers to create a fake success narrative. Her hashtags #TruthOverLies and #FakeCollections sparked intense debates online. While Divya’s supporters called out Bollywood’s questionable practices, Alia’s fans defended the star, claiming the controversy was a mere publicity stunt. Alia, in her usual style, chose silence over the matter.

- Nayanthara and Dhanush's ugly legal battle

Actress Nayanthara sparked a controversy with an open letter, accusing producer and actor Dhanush of taking legal action against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan around the release of her documentary in December. The dispute revolved around a three-second clip from Nayanthara's 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was featured in the trailer for the couple's upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Nayanthara alleged that Dhanush, who produced Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, had initiated legal proceedings and retaliated with a Rs 10 crore lawsuit, accusing the actress and her husband of using the film’s footage without permission. Dhanush’s lawyer issued a statement, which read, “The “behind the scenes footage belongs to my client as the producer of the film”. dropped a bombshell when she publicly accused actor Dhanush of holding a “personal grudge”. What followed was a social media war of epic proportions. Nayanthara’s supporters slammed Dhanush for being petty, while Dhanush’s fans claimed Nayanthara was playing the victim. Memes flooded Twitter, with hashtags like #TeamNayanthara and #JusticeForDhanush trending for days. The controversy spiraled into debates about artistic ownership, professionalism, and the messy mix of personal and professional relationships in Bollywood.

- Malayalam cinema rocked by Hema Committee report

The Hema Committee report, which was focused on the Malayalam film industry, stirred conversations around workplace ethics in the entertainment world. The report was commissioned to investigate and address the rampant issues of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry and put the spotlight on the issues faced by women in the industry. The report stated that female actors faced harassment, including instances where intoxicated individuals knocked on the doors of their rooms in the film industry. Many of the women expressed reluctance to complain due to fear. It also reported a lack of basic amenities such as toilets for women, adding that junior artists are treated ‘worse than slaves in Malayalam cinema’. The report led to the resignation of the entire all-powerful artists' committee, AMMA, including its president, superstar Mohanlal.

- Laapataa Ladies Vs All We Imagine as Light

This year, the Film Federation of India (FFI) picked Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, which sparked outrage in the virtual world with social media users feeling Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light was a more apt choice. Earlier this month, Rao’s film failed to enter the shortlist, which revived the stir with people slamming FFI for picking the film to send to the global stage.

- Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas

Arshad Warsi sparked controversy when he called Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD a "joker”. It all began during an interview where Warsi spoke about Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)”. What started as a casual comment quickly spiralled out of control, as South Indian fans lashed out, accusing Warsi of disrespecting one of their biggest stars. Warsi later clarified that his comment was about the character, not the actor. South superstar Nani chimed in, dismissing Warsi’s remark as an “attention-seeking stunt”. The controversy reignited the North vs. South film industry debate, reminding Bollywood to tread carefully when commenting on its southern counterparts.

- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan financial dispute

A financial scandal involving producer Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment rocked the industry. Crew members from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alleged non-payment of dues, leading to legal battles. Director Ali Abbas Zafar also accused him of financial misconduct. Bhagnani, later, retaliated with a counter-suit, escalating the feud into a full-blown courtroom drama.

- Bollywood called out for mocking disabilities

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court took Bollywood to task for its insensitive portrayals of disabilities. Films like Aankh Micholi faced backlash for using derogatory humor, and activist Nipun Malhotra filed a petition demanding stricter guidelines. The court ruled in favor of the petition, banning harmful stereotypes and urging filmmakers to adopt respectful representations of disabled individuals. Disability rights activists celebrated the decision, calling it a step toward inclusivity.

- Vikrant Massey’s “Retirement”

In December, Vikrant Massey sparked rumours of retirement with a cryptic Instagram post. Fans were shocked, but the actor later clarified that he was taking a temporary break to focus on family and health. His clarification ended the speculation, but not before the news created a stir online.

- Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor sparked controversy after revealing that his wife, Alia Bhatt, didn't know who Kishore Kumar was when they met. During a conversation at the 50th International Film Festival, he casually mentioned, “She asked me who Kishore Kumar is,” defending it as “the circle of life.” Social media quickly criticized him, accusing him of undermining Alia’s knowledge and portraying her negatively in public.

Earlier, Kapoor found himself in hot water after sharing an anecdote ...In an interview, the actor revealed that he first met Alia when she was nine years old and he was 20, during a photoshoot. He framed it as a cute 'destiny moment', but social media wasn’t pleased. While some of Kapoor's fans defended him, many called the story “unnecessary,” “cringe,” and “creepy”.

- Poonam Pandey death hoax

February began with a surreal controversy when a post on Poonam Pandey’s Instagram announced her “death” due to cervical cancer. Social media erupted with condolences, while others questioned the legitimacy of the news. Days later, the actress held a live session revealing she was alive and well. Poonam claimed that the stunt was intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer. While the cause was noble, the bizarre approach left many baffled.

As we move into 2025, Bollywood will undoubtedly continue to grab headlines. Here’s to another year of scandals, memes, and moments we will talk about around the same time next year.