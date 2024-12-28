Yearender 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan, Other Actors With No Movie Releases This Year

Hyderabad: As 2024 draws to a close, the year has been a mixed bag for Indian cinema. While some stars achieved monumental success, others chose to stay away from the big screen, either focusing on upcoming projects or taking time off to rejuvenate. Among these are some of the biggest names from Bollywood and South Indian cinema who had no film releases this year. Here's a detailed look at eight such actors, their past achievements, and their upcoming projects.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

2024 marked a rare year of absence for Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, who delivered two back-to-back blockbusters in 2023 - Pathaan and Jawan and then his hit Dunki. These films collectively redefined box office success, solidifying his position as the undisputed ruler of Bollywood. However, Shah Rukh took a breather in 2024, with no releases on the calendar.

Fans need not despair, as he is currently working on King, an ambitious project that promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King features SRK in the lead role, with Suhana Khan playing a pivotal role and Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist. The film is slated for a 2025 release, and anticipation is already sky-high.

2. Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan last graced the screen as the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), a film that received mixed reviews but showcased his commitment to nuanced storytelling. Since then, Aamir has been on a break, with no releases in 2023 or 2024.

The actor is currently prepping for his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par, set to release in 2025. The film is said to be a heartfelt narrative centred around the lives of underprivileged children, echoing the emotional depth of his earlier hit Taare Zameen Par. Aamir's involvement in both acting and production ensures it will be another meticulously crafted masterpiece.

3. Salman Khan

After the success of Tiger 3 in 2023, Salman Khan took a step back in 2024, limiting himself to cameo appearances in Singham Again and Baby John. His absence as a lead actor was notable this year.

Salman, however, is gearing up for Sikandar, set to be released during Eid 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Salman. The movie boasts a stellar supporting cast, including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.

4. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor smashed the box office in 2023 with Animal, a blockbuster that grossed over Rs 900 crore globally. Despite this monumental success, Ranbir had no releases in 2024, choosing instead to focus on his upcoming projects.

The actor is currently working on Ramayana Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, in which he portrays Lord Ram. The film, scheduled for a 2026 release, is one of the most awaited Indian cinematic ventures. Additionally, Ranbir will also star in Love & War, a romantic war drama expected to be released the same year.

5. Ayushmann Khurrana

After the success of Dream Girl 2 in 2023, Ayushmann Khurrana opted for a quieter 2024 with no releases. Known for his offbeat choice of films, Ayushmann is working on Thama, a suspense thriller that marks his foray into a darker, grittier genre.

While the release date for Thama remains unannounced, the project has already piqued interest due to its unique storyline and Ayushmann's reputation for delivering content-driven hits.

6. Ram Charan

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who shot to global fame with RRR in 2022, also had no releases in 2024 after a relatively quiet 2023. However, the actor has an exciting slate lined up.

Ram Charan will next be seen in Game Changer, a political thriller directed by Shankar. Set for a 2025 release, the film is said to explore the intricacies of power dynamics in a corrupt political system. Ram Charan's performance is expected to be a highlight, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen.

7. Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who dominated 2023 with films like Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar, had a quiet 2024 with no releases. At 69, the actor remains one of the most prolific actors in the Telugu film industry.

Chiranjeevi is gearing up for Vishwambhara, an epic historical drama slated for a 2025 release. The film promises to be a visual spectacle, with Chiranjeevi playing a warrior king. Fans can expect grandeur and a compelling storyline.

8. Pawan Kalyan

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan had an eventful 2024 as Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister but stayed away from cinema. However, his return to films is highly anticipated.

Pawan will star in two major projects, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG, both set for a 2025 release. While Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a period-action drama, OG is a contemporary thriller. Both films are expected to showcase Pawan's versatility and larger-than-life screen presence.

While 2024 saw these actors step away from the box office, their upcoming projects promise a thrilling cinematic future. From Shah Rukh Khan's King to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and Ram Charan's Game Changer, the next couple of years are set to witness an explosion of star power and storytelling. Fans across the globe eagerly await these larger-than-life releases, proving that even in their absence, these actors remain at the forefront of Indian cinema.