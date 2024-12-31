Yearender 2024: Nayanthara vs Dhanush and More Celebrity Feuds

Hyderabad: Social media has evolved into a dynamic tool for Bollywood stars to connect with their fans, promote their films, and even address bigger issues. While celebrities generally use these platforms to share updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses, 2024 witnessed some explosive social media spats that captivated fans and the media alike. From brawls over box office collections to personal grievances, here is a roundup of the most talked-about celebrity feuds of the year.

Nayanthara vs Dhanush

A legal dispute emerged between two of South India's biggest stars, Nayanthara and Dhanush, after the former featured a three-second clip from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary. Dhanush, who was also a producer and co-star in the film, sent Nayanthara a legal notice demanding a hefty sum of 10 crores for the unauthorised use of the clip. This sudden legal confrontation raised eyebrows, as both actors had once shared a close working relationship. Fans of both stars are divided, with some criticising Dhanush's heavy-handed approach and others supporting his right to protect his creative work.

Karan Johar vs Divya Khosla

The feud between filmmaker Karan Johar and actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar became one of the most talked-about celebrity clashes of 2024. The war of words began when Divya accused Alia Bhatt of buying her own film tickets to manipulate box office numbers for the film Jigra, produced by Karan Johar. Divya took to Instagram to call out the film industry's unethical practices, claiming that Jigra was essentially a copy of her film Savi.

Karan Johar, never one to back down, shared cryptic social media posts hinting at the accusations being unfounded. The back-and-forth continued with fans of both sides weighing in on the authenticity of the claims, leading to a significant buzz across social media platforms.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary

Reality TV couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary, who had won fans' hearts during their Bigg Boss 9 stint, found themselves at odds in 2024. Rumours began circulating that their relationship was on the rocks after the birth of their daughter, Ekleen. Prince, in one of his vlogs, accused Yuvika of not informing him about the delivery date, sparking a bitter exchange of allegations between the two.

Yuvika, on the other hand, shared a cryptic Instagram post that seemed to hint at deeper issues in their marriage, saying, "If you get something, it is soil; if you lose something, it is gold." The couple's fans were left shocked, as they had once been considered one of the most stable and beloved reality TV couples.

Honey Singh vs Badshah

Rappers Honey Singh and Badshah have been embroiled in a long-standing feud that flared up again in 2024. Singh, who had been away from the limelight due to mental health issues, returned with a vengeance, calling out Badshah for mocking his past struggles. Honey, who has openly discussed his battle with bipolar disorder, criticised Badshah for allegedly belittling his condition. He was quoted saying, "He spits and then licks it back," referring to Badshah's flip-flopping nature. Fans of both rappers have been caught in the crossfire, with many speculating that the feud may be fuelled by professional jealousy, as both are hugely successful in the Indian music scene.

Diljit Dosanjh vs AP Dhillon

The Punjabi music industry was rocked when two of its most significant figures, Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon, found themselves in a public feud. It all began when Diljit, during a concert, expressed admiration for his contemporaries, AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla, emphasising unity among Punjabi artists. However, the situation took a sharp turn when AP Dhillon claimed that he had been blocked by Diljit on social media following this remark. This accusation stunned fans, as there had been no prior indication of animosity between the two. The situation quickly escalated on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with both parties subtly taking jabs at each other. However, neither artist has openly explained the cause behind the rift.

Anupam Kher vs Hansal Mehta

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and acclaimed director Hansal Mehta were at the center of a social media storm this year after a comment about the 2019 biopic The Accidental Prime Minister. Hansal Mehta had supported a tweet by journalist Vir Sanghvi, who had criticised the film as one of the worst Hindi films. In response, Kher took to X to accuse Mehta of hypocrisy, pointing out that Hansal was the creative director of the film and had been heavily involved in its production. Kher's tweet claimed that Mehta should take ownership of the film instead of criticising it now.