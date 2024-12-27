Yearender 2024: From Shyam Benegal To Zakir Hussain, Indian Celebrities We Lost This Year

Hyderabad: The year 2024 has been marked by a series of heartbreaking losses in India's cultural, entertainment, and political spheres. As we bid farewell to these luminaries, we also take a moment to celebrate the legacies they left behind. From legendary musicians and celebrated filmmakers to beloved actors and industrialists, their contributions have left an unforgettable mark on Indian society. Here's a tribute to some of the most notable Indian personalities we lost this year:

1. MT Vasudevan Nair

Date of Death: December 25, 2024

Cause of Death: Heart failure

MT Vasudevan Nair (Photo: PTI)

Renowned Malayalam writer and Jnanpith Award winner MT Vasudevan Nair passed away at 91. Known as one of the greatest storytellers in Indian literature, Nair had been unwell for over ten days and was admitted to a hospital in Kozhikode following complaints of breathlessness. He suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment. Nair's legacy includes a treasure trove of novels, short stories, essays, and screenplays that shaped Malayalam literature and cinema. His death is an irreplaceable loss to Indian culture.

2. Shyam Benegal

Date of Death: December 23, 2024

Cause of Death: Chronic kidney disease

Shyam Benegal (Photo: ANI)

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a pioneer of India's parallel cinema movement, passed away at the age of 90. Known for critically acclaimed films like Ankur, Nishant, and Manthan, Benegal redefined storytelling in Indian cinema. He had been receiving treatment in Mumbai before succumbing to chronic kidney disease. Cremated with state honours, his death leaves a void in the world of filmmaking.

3. Meena Ganesh

Date of Death: December 19, 2024

Cause of Death: Cerebral stroke

Meena Ganesh (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Veteran Malayalam actor Meena Ganesh passed away at the age of 81 after suffering a cerebral stroke. Known for her impactful roles in theatre and cinema, she had been undergoing treatment for five days before her demise. Meena Ganesh was celebrated for her contributions to Malayalam cinema and theatre, making her a household name in the industry.

4. Zakir Hussain

Date of Death: December 15, 2024

Cause of Death: Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Zakir Hussain (Photo: ANI)

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at 73, leaving the world of Indian classical music in mourning. Known for his unmatched artistry and rhythm, Hussain brought Indian classical music to global prominence, earning multiple Grammy Awards and widespread acclaim. His death from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease, marks the end of a remarkable era for Indian music enthusiasts worldwide.

5. Sharda Sinha

Date of Death: November 5, 2024

Cause of Death: Blood poisoning complications

Sharda Sinha (Photo: ANI)

The iconic voice of Bihar, Sharda Sinha, passed away due to complications from blood poisoning. Fondly called the 'Bihar Kokila,' Sinha was known for her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi music. Her soulful songs remain integral to Indian festive and cultural celebrations. Her demise at 71 leaves a void in Indian folk music that will be hard to fill.

6. Rohit Bal

Date of Death: November 1, 2024

Cause of Death: Heart attack

Rohit Bal (Photo: ANI)

Celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away on Diwali at the age of 63. A visionary in the Indian fashion industry, Bal was known for dressing Hollywood stars like Uma Thurman and Naomi Campbell, as well as Bollywood icons such as Deepika Padukone. His sudden demise due to a heart attack was a profound loss to the fashion world.

7. Atul Parchure

Date of Death: October 14, 2024

Cause of Death: Cancer

Atul Parchure (Photo: IANS)

Actor Atul Parchure, known for his comedic roles in shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hain, passed away at the age of 57. After a prolonged battle with cancer, he left behind a legacy of laughter and joy. Parchure's contribution to Indian television will always be cherished.

8. Vikas Sethi

Date of Death: September 8, 2024

Cause of Death: Cardiac arrest

Vikas Sethi (Photo: Instagram)

Television actor Vikas Sethi, known for his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, passed away unexpectedly at 48. His death highlights the growing concern over lifestyle-related cardiac issues. Sethi's work in Indian television made him a popular figure, and his sudden passing left fans and colleagues in shock.

9. Suhani Bhatnagar

Date of Death: February 16, 2024

Cause of Death: Dermatomyositis

Suhani Bhatnagar, who charmed audiences as young Babita Phogat in Dangal, passed away at just 19. She succumbed to dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease. Her untimely demise cut short a promising career, leaving fans heartbroken.

10. Ustad Rashid Khan

Date of Death: January 9, 2024

Cause of Death: Prostate cancer

Ustad Rashid Khan (Photo: PTI)

Renowned classical singer Ustad Rashid Khan, belonging to the prestigious Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, passed away at the age of 55. Undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a Kolkata hospital, he breathed his last surrounded by family. The maestro, a great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan, was celebrated for his soulful renditions and mastery in Hindustani classical music. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

As we near the end of 2024, we remember these stars not for their passing but for the legacies they have left behind. Their contributions to their respective fields will continue to inspire and resonate with generations to come. May their souls rest in peace.