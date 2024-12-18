Yearender 2024: From Laapataa Ladies To Hanu-Man, Low-Budget Films That Made A Big Splash At The Box Office

Hyderabad: In a year where larger-than-life spectacles, sequels, and franchise films fought to dominate the box office, it was the small-budget gems that truly captured the hearts of audiences. While franchise films grabbed headlines and promised grandiose experiences, it was the unassuming underdogs that brought fresh narratives to the forefront, showcasing the strength of great storytelling over extravagant visuals. These films not only proved that content is king but also underlined the evolving preferences of the audience, who increasingly look for substance over spectacle.

From compelling horror comedies to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, 2024 saw a wave of films that made their mark on both the box office and the audience's hearts. Here's a look at some of the small-budget marvels that defied the odds and emerged as cinematic triumphs.

Munjya: Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh's Munjya was an unexpected blockbuster in 2024. Made on a modest budget of Rs 30 crore, this horror-comedy explored a fascinating mythological premise. The film follows Bitty, whose life spirals into chaos when a mythical creature disrupts her peaceful existence.

What made Munjya resonate with audiences was its balanced mix of humour, horror, and heartwarming moments. The film was lauded for its compelling narrative, standout performances, and impressive CGI and VFX that elevated the experience. The global box office collection of Rs 132.13 crore stands as proof of its widespread appeal. Munjya didn't just entertain; it redefined the potential of horror comedies in Indian cinema.

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies proved that a strong script paired with great direction can achieve wonders. With a budget of just Rs 10 crore, this satirical drama became one of the most talked-about films of the year. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam, the film explores the chaos that ensues when two brides go missing during their wedding procession in rural India.

The film was a sleeper hit at the box office, earning Rs 27.66 crore worldwide, but its impact didn't end there. After premiering on Netflix, Laapataa Ladies amassed 13.8 million views, breaking records as the only non-English film to achieve such success on the platform. Its selection as India's official entry for the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category further solidified its place in cinematic history.

Shaitaan: Released on March 8, 2024, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, Shaitaan was a gripping horror thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. With an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore, the film became the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, earning Rs 211.06 crore worldwide.

The film explored themes of divine justice and human resilience, making it more than just a typical horror movie. Critics praised its well-crafted screenplay and performances, particularly by Devgn and Madhavan, whose portrayals brought depth to the intense narrative. With its financial success and critical acclaim, Shaitaan became a milestone in the horror genre, ranking as the second highest-grossing Indian horror film of all time.

Hanu-Man: In the world of Indian superhero films, Hanu-Man stood out for its ambitious storytelling and stunning visuals. Directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja, this Telugu-language film was made on a budget of Rs 40 crore but surpassed all expectations, grossing over Rs 300 crore worldwide.

The film centred on a young hero who gains divine powers and embarks on a journey to save his village from dark forces. With captivating performances by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai, and breathtaking VFX, Hanu-Man became the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2024. Its massive success has led to a sequel, which is currently in the works with Rishab Shetty taking the lead.

Manjummel Boys: Manjummel Boys, a Malayalam-language survival thriller, has captured the imagination of audiences across the country. Directed by Chidambaram and made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, the film earned a staggering Rs 242 crore worldwide.

The story revolves around a group of friends embarking on a daring rescue mission to save one of their own from the perilous depths of Guna Caves. The film's gripping narrative, edge-of-the-seat tension, and breathtaking cinematography left audiences enthralled. With its universal appeal, Manjummel Boys transcended linguistic and cultural barriers, proving that good cinema knows no boundaries.

These films underline a significant shift in audience preferences. While big-budget productions and sequels continue to attract attention, it is the smaller films, driven by innovative storytelling and fresh concepts, that resonate deeply with viewers. Films like Munjya, Laapataa Ladies, Shaitaan, Hanu-Man, and Manjummel Boys prove that great stories can emerge from any budget, captivating audiences and creating waves across the industry.

As we look forward to another year of cinematic adventures, the success of these films stands as a testament to the fact that stories, not budgets, are what truly matter. With filmmakers pushing boundaries and audiences embracing innovative narratives, Indian cinema is poised for an exciting future where every story, no matter how small, has the potential to leave a lasting impact.