Yearender 2024: From Kanguva to Jigra, Much Hyped Films That Didn't Live up to the Expectations

Hyderabad: As 2024 draws to a close, the year has been a reminder to filmmakers and audiences alike that hype alone cannot guarantee success at the box office. In an era where star power, grand budgets, and pan-Indian releases are expected to be the recipe for hits, this year has shown that audiences are more judicious than ever. They are no longer swayed by the promises of big budgets, popular actors, or sweeping marketing campaigns. Instead, audiences are demanding substance, and they have mercilessly rejected films that failed to live up to their promises, no matter the scale.

The year 2024 saw several high-budget films faltering at the box office, despite being backed by major stars and extensive promotional efforts. In a year when the film industry expected to break records with mega-projects, some films proved that even the most hyped releases are no guarantee of success. From the much-anticipated Indian 2 to Sarfira, Veda, Crakk, Ulajh, Khel Khel Mein, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, many of the year's biggest releases failed to recover their huge production costs. Here is a look at the five major disappointments of 2024:

Maidaan

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan was one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The sports drama, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, an iconic football coach credited with shaping Indian football in the 1950s and 60s. With a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, the film was expected to not only appeal to sports enthusiasts but also to carry the weight of Devgn's star power. Released during Eid, a time when Bollywood releases typically enjoy strong box office runs, the film seemed poised for success.

However, despite positive reviews for its emotional storytelling and Devgn's performance, Maidaan failed to deliver at the box office. The film struggled to attract audiences, earning a disappointing Rs 52 crore in India and around Rs 68 crore globally, as per media reports. With a production cost of over Rs 200 crore, Maidaan incurred massive losses, forcing the makers to release it on OTT platforms soon after its theatrical release.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Another film that turned out to be a major disappointment this year was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The action-comedy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was expected to capitalise on the star power of both actors, with Kumar's massive fan following and Shroff's action-packed appeal. The film also boasted a lavish budget of Rs 350 crore, which led to massive expectations. Released during the festive Eid period, it seemed like a sure-shot success at the box office.

However, the film grossed only Rs 60 crore, an underwhelming figure given its humongous budget. Despite being promoted as a high-octane entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to engage the audience. The film's weak storyline and lack of strong performances were major points of criticism.

Indian 2

S. Shankar's Indian 2, the much-awaited sequel to his 1996 classic Indian, featuring Kamal Haasan, was another major flop of the year. The film, which had been in the making for years, faced numerous delays and controversies, adding to the anticipation. However, despite the return of Haasan in his iconic role as the revolutionary Senapathy, the film failed to live up to its predecessor's legacy. With a reported budget of Rs 250 crore, Indian 2 was expected to be a box-office juggernaut. Unfortunately, the film only managed to earn Rs 150 crore globally, falling far short of expectations. Many critics pointed out that the film's lack of a stable narrative and over-reliance on special effects led to a disengaging viewing experience.

Jigra

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's most successful stars, faced an unexpected setback with Jigra, a film that marked a major turning point in her career. Despite being one of the most bankable actors in the industry, Bhatt's performance in this film failed to resonate with audiences. Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, opened to a dismal Rs 4.55 crore on its first day, setting the stage for a disastrous box-office run.

Critics were quick to point out that the film's weak script and lackluster performances contributed to its failure. With a budget of Rs 80 crore and an additional Rs 10 crore spent on promotions, Jigra failed to justify its production costs, marking one of the biggest disappointments in Bhatt's career so far.

Kanguva

Suriya's Kanguva was another big-budget disaster this year. With a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, the film had sky-high expectations. Released as a fantasy action drama, Kanguva was meant to capitalise on Suriya's growing pan-Indian appeal. However, the film's opening was underwhelming, with negative reviews pouring in for its incoherent plot and over-the-top special effects. Despite the massive marketing campaign and high expectations, Kanguva could only manage Rs 70 crore in India and less than Rs 110 crore globally.

2024 has proven to be a wake-up call for filmmakers, illustrating that audiences are more selective than ever before. Flashy stars and hefty budgets mean little without solid content. The box office performances of Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Indian 2, Jigra, and Kanguva demonstrate the industry's need to rethink its approach to filmmaking.