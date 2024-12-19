Yearender 2024: From Deepika-Ranveer To Devoleena-Shanwaz, Celebrity Couples Who Embraced Parenthood This Year

Hyderabad: The year 2024 was memorable for many celebs for the beautiful new beginnings that warmed the hearts of fans everywhere. Several of Bollywood's favourite stars stepped into the world of parenthood, bringing joy to their fans and followers with their heartwarming announcements. From first-time parents to those expanding their families, 2024 saw beloved stars embracing parenthood with open arms. Each announcement was met with immense love and excitement from fans, making this year truly special. Here's a look at the celebrity couples who welcomed their adorable bundles of joy this year.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's golden couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, embarked on a new chapter of their lives with the arrival of their baby girl on September 8, 2024. The couple named their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, sharing the name publicly in November. Deepika and Ranveer, known for their dynamic chemistry on-screen and off, announced the news with a simple Instagram post captioned "Welcome baby girl."

The couple's journey to parenthood was as endearing as their relationship. Ahead of the delivery, they were spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. Fans around the globe showered the couple with congratulations, and little Dua is already melting hearts on social media.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had more than one reason to celebrate this year as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 15, 2024. The couple named their son Akaay Kohli and expressed immense gratitude to their fans for the outpouring of love.

Already parents to daughter Vamika, Virushka shared their joy in a heartfelt post. Their growing family has captured hearts worldwide, with fans celebrating the addition to their close-knit household.

3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal embraced parenthood with the birth of their baby girl on June 3, 2024. The actor, overjoyed with the arrival, took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing, "Our baby girl is here! Thank you for all the good wishes for mama and the baby."

Earlier in February, Varun had revealed Natasha's pregnancy with a tender photo of himself kissing her baby bump. Fans were thrilled for the couple and showered them with love as they stepped into this new phase of life.

4. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Known for their private lifestyle, Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vedavid, on May 20, 2024. Yami had earlier announced her pregnancy during the February trailer launch of her movie Article 370, sharing her excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.

The couple's understated announcement reflected their elegant relationship, and fans celebrated this beautiful milestone in their lives with heartfelt messages.

5. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their son Vardaan on February 7, 2024. Vikrant shared the news with a touching Instagram post that highlighted their gratitude for the blessing. The couple, adored for their simplicity and warmth, received immense love from fans as they embraced their roles as parents.

6. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, known for their work in Heeramandi and Mirzapur, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 16, 2024. The couple shared a joint statement expressing their joy and gratitude for their healthy and beautiful baby.

Photos from the final months of Richa's pregnancy gave fans glimpses into the couple's journey into parenthood. Their announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues.

7. Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor

In December 2024, actor Radhika Apte and her musician husband Benedict Taylor welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Staying true to her multitasking persona, Radhika posted a candid photo on Instagram, showing herself breastfeeding her baby while working on her laptop.

The authentic and touching post resonated with fans, who applauded her for embracing both her roles as a mother and an artist with grace.

8. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, welcomed her baby boy on December 18, 2024. The actor announced the news with a heartwarming animated post on Instagram that read, "Thrilled to announce the arrival of our little bundle of joy, our baby boy."

Devoleena captioned the announcement, "Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here. 18•12•2024," and fans celebrated the joyous news with an outpouring of congratulatory messages.