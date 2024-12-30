Yearender 2024: From Aaj Ki Raat To Tauba Tauba - The Ultimate Bollywood Playlist For New Year Celebrations

Hyderabad: As 2024 draws to a close, it's time to bid farewell to an eventful year and welcome 2025 with grand celebrations. For Bollywood fans, nothing sets the mood for a New Year's party better than high-energy tracks from their favourite films. This year, the Hindi music industry has delivered a treasure trove of chart-toppers perfect for your party playlist. From electrifying dance numbers to disco beats and peppy anthems, these songs are guaranteed to elevate your celebrations.

Here's a look at the best Bollywood party tracks of 2024 that deserve a spot on your New Year's playlist.

1. Aaj Ki Raat - Stree 2

One of the biggest hits of the year, Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 has become a party anthem. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, the song showcases her electrifying dance moves alongside Rajkummar Rao. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar, the track combines Western beats with classical Indian influences, creating an infectious tune that's impossible to resist. Tamannaah's stunning performance and the song's high-energy vibe make it a must-have for your New Year's celebrations.

2. Taras - Munjya

Sharvari Wagh's dazzling avatar in Taras has made waves on social media, and for good reason. This pulsating track from Munjya is a visual and auditory spectacle, with Sharvari's mesmerising dance moves stealing the show. The energetic beats and vibrant visuals ensure that Taras will have everyone on their feet, making it a perfect addition to your party playlist.

3. Tauba Tauba - Bad Newsz

Tauba Tauba, sung by Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla, is a track that's been making waves across dance floors. Featured in the film Bad Newz, the song showcases Vicky Kaushal's dynamic dance moves. The catchy beats and groovy lyrics make it a party essential, ensuring it remains a crowd favourite.

4. Nain Matakka - Baby John

Nain Matakka from Baby John is another chartbuster that's taken the Bollywood music scene by storm. Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee, the track features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in a playful yet energetic sequence. With music composed by Thaman S and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil, this peppy number is guaranteed to get your guests grooving.

5. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Title Track

When Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull, and Neeraj Shridhar come together, you know the result is bound to be iconic. The title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 combines their vocal talents with compositions by Tanishk Bagchi and Pritam. The song's catchy lyrics, co-written by Dhruv Yogi, Pitbull, and Sameer, and its electrifying beats will have everyone rushing to the dance floor.

6. Aankh - Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan has done it again with her latest hit Aankh, which has taken over social media and Instagram reels. This high-energy track features a captivating collaboration with actor Sanya Malhotra, whose dance performance adds excitement. The song's upbeat rhythm and powerful vocals make it a perfect party starter.

Whether you're hosting a grand New Year's bash or an intimate gathering, these Bollywood tracks promise to set an unforgettable evening. From Tamannaah Bhatia's electrifying moves in Aaj Ki Raat to Sharvari Wagh's stellar performance in Taras, each song offers something unique.

As you prepare to welcome 2025, let these songs serve as the soundtrack to your celebrations. Update your playlist now, turn up the volume, and get ready to groove into the New Year with Bollywood's best hits of 2024.