Yearender 2024: Arjun Kapoor's Danger Lanka To Sarkata, 7 Villains Who Left Audiences Spellbound

Hyderabad: As 2024 draws to a close, let us look back on a year packed with stellar performances and box office triumphs. While heroes typically take centre stage, this year saw villains dominating the limelight, delivering spine-chilling performances that often overshadowed the protagonists. Both Hindi and South Indian cinema broke boundaries, showcasing memorable antagonists who left a lasting impression on audiences. Here's a closer look at the top seven villains who redefined the concept of menace in 2024.

1. Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka in Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor's transformation from hero to villain shocked fans and critics. Portraying the menacing Jubair, also known as Danger Lanka, in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Kapoor brought an intensity that was hard to ignore. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, became a hit, grossing over Rs 380 crore worldwide. Kapoor's portrayal of a ruthless antagonist with a brooding screen presence and sharp dialogue delivery was a standout, marking his entry into the league of iconic Bollywood villains.

2. Sunil Kumar as Sarkata in Stree 2

Stree 2 delivered the perfect blend of horror and comedy, with Sunil Kumar's Sarkata stealing the show. A monstrous spirit with a detachable head, Sarkata was brought to life using exceptional CGI, amplifying the character's eerie presence. Sarkata's ability to terrify while maintaining the quirky tone of the franchise made him unforgettable. His sinister aura and haunting design ensured that Stree 2 remained one of the most talked-about films of the year.

3. R Madhavan as Vanraj Kashyap in Shaitaan

R Madhavan, known for his versatile acting, delivered one of the most haunting performances of his career in Shaitaan. Playing Vanraj Kashyap, an occultist with sinister motives, Madhavan's portrayal was both chilling and compelling. The character's calculated ruthlessness and psychological manipulation of Ajay Devgn's family added layers to the narrative. Madhavan's ability to embody Vanraj's menacing aura made him one of the most memorable villains of 2024.

4. Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD

In Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, Kamal Haasan delivered a performance that was nothing short of spectacular. As Supreme Yaskin, a villain unlike any seen before, Haasan underwent a stunning transformation that left audiences in awe. Sharing the screen with stars like Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, Haasan's portrayal of a cunning and powerful antagonist added gravitas to the film. His unrecognisable look and nuanced performance made Supreme Yaskin one of the year's most talked-about characters.

5. Vikrant Massey as Prem in Sector 36

Vikrant Massey, often seen in protagonist roles, shocked audiences with his dark turn in Sector 36. Playing Prem, a cannibalistic serial killer inspired by the real-life Nithari killings, Massey delivered a chilling performance. His composed demeanour contrasted sharply with the character's gruesome actions, creating a sense of unease that lingered long after the film ended. Massey's portrayal proved that he could excel in roles that push boundaries, cementing his place as one of the most versatile actors of the year.

6. Raghav Juyal as Fani in Kill

Raghav Juyal, known for his humour and dance skills, made a dramatic shift in Kill. As Fani, a bloodthirsty dacoit, Juyal showcased a raw and unfiltered performance that left audiences stunned. Covered in blood and devoid of empathy, Fani was a character-driven purely by primal instincts. Juyal's ability to embody such a ruthless character marked a turning point in his career, earning him widespread acclaim.

7. Sunny Kaushal as Abhimanyu in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Sunny Kaushal's transformation into the psychopathic Abhimanyu was one of the biggest surprises of 2024. Initially introduced as a charming gentleman who falls for Rani, Abhimanyu's dark past and sinister intentions unravel as the story progresses. Kaushal's nuanced performance, oscillating between vulnerability and calculated malice, added depth to the film's narrative. His portrayal of a disturbed yet captivating villain made Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba an unforgettable cinematic experience.

In 2024, filmmakers pushed creative boundaries, crafting villains who were not just obstacles but integral to the story. From supernatural entities to calculated masterminds, these antagonists left a profound impact, proving that a great villain can elevate a film to new heights. As we bid farewell to 2024, these performances remind us that sometimes, it's the villain who truly makes the story unforgettable.