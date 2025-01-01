Kartik Aaryan Expresses Gratitude; Ananya Panday, Amitabh Bachchan, Others Welcome 2025 ‘With Love'

Hyderabad: As the world bid farewell to 2024 and embraced the arrival of a brand-new year, stars took to social media to spread love, optimism, and gratitude. Renowned personalities from the film industry shared warm messages and personal moments with their fans and followers. These heartfelt New Year wishes were filled with hope, joy, and reflection, giving fans a sneak peek of their favourite celebs' New Year's Eve celebrations. Here is a roundup of posts from Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan to Amitabh Bachchan as they step into 2025 with enthusiasm and gratitude.

For Kartik Aaryan, 2024 was a transformative year, with his stellar performances in Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gaining widespread recognition. On the last day of 2024, the actor shared an emotional note on Instagram, expressing his gratitude for the year gone by. "Thank you to the historic 2024!! A year that changed my life. Will always remember you!! Gratitude. A Special Thanks to all of you for empowering me with your embracing love," he wrote.

Kartik's note was paired with posters of his two successful films, showcasing the contrasting roles he embraced this year. While Chandu Champion earned him critical acclaim for his portrayal of a Paralympic champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 turned out to be one of his career's biggest hits. The Shehenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, greeted his fans with his signature blend of wisdom and wit. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the veteran actor shared a cryptic yet inspiring post: "T 5242 - चल पड़ा, ३६५ दिनों के लिए" (Started, for 365 days).

Amitabh Bachchan's X post on New Year (X)

For Nayanthara, the beginning of 2025 was marked by a serene celebration in Dubai with her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and close friends R Madhavan and Sarita Birje. The couple shared a heartwarming picture from a yacht as they rang in the new year with their close industry friends. Nayanthara captioned the post, "The best time with sweetest Maddy sir and Sarita ma'am. Such a surreal night."

Nayanthara New Year post (Instagram)

As the clock struck midnight, Ananya Panday ushered in 2025 with nothing but love. The Dream Girl 2 actor shared a cheerful post on Instagram, radiating positive energy for the year ahead. "Starting 2025 with only love!!! Let's set the tone for the rest of the year ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote, reminding her fans to approach the new year with a mindset full of affection, happiness, and good vibes.

Kajol, known for her wit and charm, shared a series of unseen family pictures, marking the close of 2024 with gratitude. "And that's a wrap! Better than a movie ending for sure," she wrote. Kajol's caption was filled with humorous wishes for her followers, wishing them tables laden with food, non-stop parties, and infectious joy in the coming year.

Suneil Shetty New Year post (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Suniel Shetty shared an inspiring message for his followers as he geared up for a fresh start in 2025. "2025 - New beginnings, new mindset, new focus...work hard, dream big, and make things happen," he wrote on Instagram. Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza shared their New Year wishes with a delightful family picture, twinning in matching pajamas with their children, Riaan and Rahyl. Riteish captioned the post, "From our family to yours .... Happy 2025 !!!!"

Meanwhile, Genelia took to Instagram to reflect on the year that was. "Last day of 2024 and I feel like the year just went by... time for 2025. With absolute gratitude for the last year and a positive energy for the new one. 2025 here we come," she wrote. Karisma Kapoor welcomed 2025 with a reflective and grateful note as she wrapped up 2024. The actor shared pictures from a safari, basking in the winter sun and spotting wildlife in the jungle. "Ending the year in Gratitude. #2024 #Grateful," she wrote, highlighting her appreciation for the year that went by.