From AR Rahman to Dhanush, Celebrity Divorces in 2024 That Left Fans Stunned - Year Ender 2024

Hyderabad: In 2024, the entertainment world was rocked by several shocking celebrity divorces, leaving fans heartbroken and in disbelief. Some of the most well-known figures in the Indian film industries announced their separations, marking the end of long marriages that had once seemed inseparable. From music legends like AR Rahman to beloved actors like Dhanush, here is a look at the celebrity divorces that made headlines this year.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu

One of the most surprising separations of the year was that of the renowned composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu. The couple, who had been married for nearly three decades, announced their split in November 2024. AR Rahman took to his social media handle to share the news, stating that the separation was due to 'significant emotional strain' in their relationship.

The couple, married in 1995, have three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. Despite their separation, the two assured fans that they would remain good friends and continue to support one another. Their split left fans devastated, as they were considered one of the most respected and admired couples in the Indian entertainment industry.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Another high-profile split this year was that of South Indian film star Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The couple, who had been married for 18 years, officially divorced in 2024, following an announcement in 2022. Their marriage, which began in 2004, had always been in the public eye, and their divorce was a huge shock to their fans.

Both Dhanush and Aishwarya expressed gratitude for their time together. They also emphasised their commitment to raising their two sons, Yatra and Lingaa, with love and respect. Despite the end of their marriage, the couple has maintained a positive relationship for the sake of their children, and both remain devoted to their careers.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

In early January 2024, actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani decided to end their 11-year marriage. Esha, the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat had been together for more than a decade, but the couple mutually decided to part ways. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya, and the separation came as a surprise to many of their fans.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur and her businessman husband Nikhil Patel also ended their marriage in 2024. After just 10 months of marriage, Dalljiet filed for divorce, citing mutual differences. Dalljiet, who married Nikhil in March 2023, alleged abuse and infidelity, claiming that Nikhil had an extramarital affair. The separation shocked fans, especially since the couple looked happy together.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actor Natasa Stankovic's breakup was another significant divorce in 2024. The couple, who had been together for several years and married in 2020, confirmed their separation in July. Hardik and Natasa, who have a son named Agastya, announced on Instagram, that they expressed gratitude for the time spent together and their commitment to co-parenting their child.

Their divorce was extensively reported in the media due to the couple's high-profile relationship, which had been widely followed by their fans. Despite the split, they emphasised that their son would always remain their priority.

These celebrity divorces of 2024 shocked the nation. While fans have been left in disbelief, many of these celebrities stressed their commitment to maintaining positive relationships with their former partners and focusing on the well-being of their children.