Yash's Toxic In Legal Trouble Again! Karnataka Forest Minister Orders Probe Over Unauthorised Tree Cutting On Film Set

Hyderabad: Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has vowed strict action following the illegal cutting of hundreds of trees on forest land belonging to HMT in Bengaluru for the filming of Yash's movie, Toxic. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Minister Khandre expressed serious concerns about the cutting of trees, stating that satellite imagery had exposed the extent of the damage.

"I personally inspected the area, and what I saw is alarming. The landscape has been entirely altered for a film shoot, with trees cleared without proper permits," Minister Khandre stated. He confirmed that strict legal action would follow, adding that protecting forests and the environment is a key responsibility of the government. "We cannot allow illegal activities to go unchecked on forest land," he said.

Karnataka Forest Minister orders probe over unauthorised tree cutting on Yash starrer Toxic film set (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Khandre further alleged that HMT had sold its land, with trees being cut and the forest cleared solely for financial gain. He criticised the parties involved, asserting that they had no authority to approve such acts. The movie team, he revealed, had constructed a small village set on the land, which has completely changed the natural landscape.

The minister explained that he had already notified the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and invoked the Forest Act 24 to investigate those responsible.