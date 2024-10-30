ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash's Toxic In Legal Trouble Again! Karnataka Forest Minister Orders Probe Over Unauthorised Tree Cutting On Film Set

Karnataka Forest Minister has stated strict action in connection with the cutting of trees in Bengaluru's HMT land for Yash's Toxic shoot.

Yash's Toxic In Legal Trouble Again! Karnataka Forest Minister Orders Probe Over Unauthorised Tree Cutting On Film Set
Yash's Toxic In Legal Trouble Again! Karnataka Forest Minister Orders Probe Over Unauthorised Tree Cutting On Film Set (Photo: ETV Bharat, Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has vowed strict action following the illegal cutting of hundreds of trees on forest land belonging to HMT in Bengaluru for the filming of Yash's movie, Toxic. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Minister Khandre expressed serious concerns about the cutting of trees, stating that satellite imagery had exposed the extent of the damage.

"I personally inspected the area, and what I saw is alarming. The landscape has been entirely altered for a film shoot, with trees cleared without proper permits," Minister Khandre stated. He confirmed that strict legal action would follow, adding that protecting forests and the environment is a key responsibility of the government. "We cannot allow illegal activities to go unchecked on forest land," he said.

Karnataka Forest Minister orders probe over unauthorised tree cutting on Yash starrer Toxic film set (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Khandre further alleged that HMT had sold its land, with trees being cut and the forest cleared solely for financial gain. He criticised the parties involved, asserting that they had no authority to approve such acts. The movie team, he revealed, had constructed a small village set on the land, which has completely changed the natural landscape.

The minister explained that he had already notified the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and invoked the Forest Act 24 to investigate those responsible.

READ MORE

  1. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria To Join Yash In Toxic? Here's What Actor Has To Say
  2. Is Benedict Garrett On Board for Yash's Toxic? British Actor's Latest Post Sparks Speculation
  3. Light Man Gives Muhurat Clap as 'Journey Begins' for Yash Starrer Toxic; Pictures Inside

Hyderabad: Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has vowed strict action following the illegal cutting of hundreds of trees on forest land belonging to HMT in Bengaluru for the filming of Yash's movie, Toxic. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Minister Khandre expressed serious concerns about the cutting of trees, stating that satellite imagery had exposed the extent of the damage.

"I personally inspected the area, and what I saw is alarming. The landscape has been entirely altered for a film shoot, with trees cleared without proper permits," Minister Khandre stated. He confirmed that strict legal action would follow, adding that protecting forests and the environment is a key responsibility of the government. "We cannot allow illegal activities to go unchecked on forest land," he said.

Karnataka Forest Minister orders probe over unauthorised tree cutting on Yash starrer Toxic film set (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Khandre further alleged that HMT had sold its land, with trees being cut and the forest cleared solely for financial gain. He criticised the parties involved, asserting that they had no authority to approve such acts. The movie team, he revealed, had constructed a small village set on the land, which has completely changed the natural landscape.

The minister explained that he had already notified the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and invoked the Forest Act 24 to investigate those responsible.

READ MORE

  1. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria To Join Yash In Toxic? Here's What Actor Has To Say
  2. Is Benedict Garrett On Board for Yash's Toxic? British Actor's Latest Post Sparks Speculation
  3. Light Man Gives Muhurat Clap as 'Journey Begins' for Yash Starrer Toxic; Pictures Inside

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YASH TOXIC CONTROVERSYKARNATAKA FOREST MINISTERFOREST MINISTER ESHWAR KHANDRETOXIC FILM SET CONTROVERSYYASH FILM TOXIC IN LEGAL TROUBLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.