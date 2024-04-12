Yash to Co-Produce Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana; Joins Hands with Namit Malhotra

Hyderabad: Actor Yash is turning producer for the highly talked about film Ramayana. The Indian saga Ramayana is being adapted for international audiences by producer Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and actor-producer Yash of Monster Mind Creations. Nitesh Tiwari, whose Dangal is the highest-grossing movie in Indian history, is directing the picture.

The legendary epic Ramayana, which is a timeless story of good triumphing over evil, has been adapted for film and television more than 60 times, including Thai, Indian, and anime versions. Coming on board as a co-producer, Yash said: "It has been my long-term goal to make films that will showcase Indian cinema on a global scale. He further continued, "I had a strong connection to the subject of the Ramayana. By working together to co-produce Ramayana (with Namit Malhotra), we are combining our knowledge and vision to develop an Indian movie that will arouse passion and enthusiasm in viewers everywhere."

There has been a lot of buzz on social media ever since the announcement of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayan. Ranbir has been putting in a lot of work for the titular role of Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play the character of Goddess Sita, while Yash has been approached to play Ravana in this movie. As per reports, Lara Dutta is being considered for the role of Kaikeyi.

Talking about Yash, the actor was last seen in the action film franchise K.G.F. Its second installment is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. On the other hand, Namit Malhotra's most recent project Fighter, is currently the top-grossing Indian movie of 2024. Malhotra serves as the CEO of visual effects company DNEG worldwide. The company has produced seven VFX Oscar-winning films in the past few years, including Tenet and Dune: Part One.