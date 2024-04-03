Big Scoop on Toxic: Yash Opts to Shoot His Debut Production in Karnataka over Abroad—Here's Why!

Hyderabad: Yash embarks on a new journey with his debut production, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Known for his iconic role as Rocky Bhai in KGF, Yash has not only captivated audiences but has also become a driving force in the Kannada film industry. Teaming up with Venkat K. Narayana’s KVN Productions, the project reflects Yash's commitment to showcasing the potential of Karnataka's film industry.

The decision to shoot Toxic in Karnataka is a calculated move by the makers. Typically, due to inadequate facilities, major productions opt to film outside the state. Recognising this challenge, Yash and the production team are determined to change the narrative. By setting up the base in Karnataka, they aim to not only overcome logistical hurdles but also create employment opportunities for local talent.

"We have already erected massive sets, creating many job opportunities and avenues for people at ground level, technicians and budding talent in the state. We are working towards making a film of global potential," the producers affirmed.

The decision to anchor Toxic in Karnataka is a strategic one. While the project could have been executed anywhere, the team's choice reflects their dedication to uplifting the local film community.

"As producers, we had options from various locations in India and abroad. The film has onboard actors and technicians from multiple industries, even international talent, and setting up a base there would have been more economical. However, Yash and KVN took the initiative to establish 'Toxic' HQ in Karnataka before we shoot parts of the film in locations elsewhere, and showcase the tremendous potential of our people," said the makers.

The launch of Toxic in last December was met with immense anticipation. Speculations abound regarding the film's plot, with rumors suggesting a narrative centered around an illegal narcotics organisation operating in India's coastal districts. Additionally, talks of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Shruti Haasan joining the cast have stirred excitement among fans.

Despite the buzz surrounding the project, the team remains tight-lipped about further details. However, one thing is certain: Toxic promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending Yash's star power with a compelling narrative and a talented ensemble cast. The film is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025,