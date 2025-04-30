Yash's Mother Turns Producer, Announces First Film Kothalavadi Starring Pruthvi Ambaar - First Look Out

Hyderabad: Pushpa Arun Kumar, the mother of pan-India star Yash, has launched her own film production house, named PA Productions. The name represents the initials of Pushpa and her husband, Arun Kumar. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, PA Productions officially announced its first project, titled Kothalavadi and unveiled its first look poster.

Kothalavadi is set to be directed by Shree Raj, who is making his debut as an independent filmmaker. Shree Raj has previously worked under the mentorship of veteran directors KV Raju and Ravi Shrivatsa. The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead role. Known for his romantic hero image, Pruthvi will be seen in a complete mass avatar for the first time in his career, as revealed by the rugged look in the film's first poster.

Television actor Kavya Shaiva joins him as the female lead, while seasoned actors like Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Rajesh Nataranga play prominent supporting roles. Staying true to its vision of supporting emerging talent, PA Productions has roped in several newcomers for key roles in the project. These include Abhinandan Kashyap as the background score composer and Sagar as the stunt director.

Kothalavadi is set against a rural backdrop and is expected to showcase Pruthvi Ambaar in an action-packed role. Other key members of the crew include Karthik S handling cinematography, Ramisetti Pavan on editing, and Vikas Vasishta composing the music. Dialogues are penned by Raghu Niduvalli, with lyrics written by Dr V Nagendra Prasad, Kinnal Raj, Pramod Maravante, and Gouse Peer.