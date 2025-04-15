Yash's KGF Chapter 3 Confirmed, Rocky Bhai Says 'See You Soon'

Hyderabad: The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have set social media abuzz by releasing a special video to mark the film's third anniversary, and in doing so, they've dropped a hint about the much-anticipated KGF Chapter 3. As fans continue to celebrate Rocky Bhai (played by Yash), the video has given them fresh hope and excitement for the next chapter in the blockbuster franchise.

On the occasion of KGF: Chapter 2 completing three successful years since its release in April 2022, production house Hombale Films took to Instagram to share a special video montage featuring iconic moments from the film. Alongside the video, the caption read, "Celebrating 3 Years of #KGFChapter2. A monstrous storm that shook the silver screen, turned theatres into arenas of celebration, and left a legacy etched in gold. #3YearsOfKGF2Rampage."

While the video revisits several memorable scenes, it's the final segment that has caught the attention of fans worldwide. A voiceover declares, "The story of KGF... the story of Rocky... it cannot go unfinished!" This is immediately followed by a visual that reads "KGF Chapter 3", accompanied by Yash's voice as Rocky Bhai saying, "See you soon."

In an earlier interview with a newswire, Yash himself confirmed that KGF 3 is very much in the pipeline. The star, who portrayed the role of Rocky Bhai, stated, "KGF 3 will happen for sure, I promise. But I am focusing on these two projects (Toxic and Ramayan). We keep talking about it, we have an idea... once it is the right time... it is massive, so that also needs all our attention and focus."

The video teases a new chapter in Rocky's life, spanning the years 1978 to 1981, which have not been depicted in prior films. While official production information is kept under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal.

KGF: Chapter 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel and set box office records upon release. It starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and more. As the anniversary celebrations continue, one thing is clear - the storm of KGF is far from over.