ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash Hails Kalki 2898 AD as 'Stunning Spectacle', Calls Watching 'Darling Prabhas' and Others Incredible Experience

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

KGF star Yash is all praises for the Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD. He congratulated the team, hailing Nag for his vision and hailed the star cast headlined by Prabhas.

Sandalwood star Yash is all praises for the Nag Ashwin film Kalki 2898 AD. He congratulated the team, hailing Nag for his vision.
Yash Lauds Kalki 2898 AD Team (ANI/Film poster)

Hyderabad: KGF star Yash joins the list of people in awe of the Prabahs starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The actor took to his Instagram handle to shower praise on the film. Nag Ashwin directorial, a mythological sci-fi thriller, hit theatres on June 27, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Kudos to the Kalki 2898 AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! this film paves the way for more creative storytelling. Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides."

He further wrote, "Watching darling Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan sir, Kamal Haasan sir, and Deepika Padukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience.. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together - It truly lights up the screen!"

Kalki 2898 AD is garnering rave reviews from celebrities. Earlier Baahubali director SS Rajamouli lauded Nag Ashwin's world building prowess and Prabhas' performance in the film. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda too showered praise on Kalki 2898 AD.

The sci fi-meets-mythology extravaganza took box office by storm on its opening day. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is arguably the most expensive feature film ever made in the history of Indian cinema at a reported Rs 600 crore budget. The film has released in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release: THESE Platforms Acquire Digital Rights of Prabhas Starrer
  2. Kalki 2898 AD X Review: Prabhas-Big B's epic clash, Deepika's screen presence floor fans; Cliffhanger Climax hints at a sequel?
  3. Kalki 2898 AD Hits Big Screens, 7 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss Prabhas Starrer

Hyderabad: KGF star Yash joins the list of people in awe of the Prabahs starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The actor took to his Instagram handle to shower praise on the film. Nag Ashwin directorial, a mythological sci-fi thriller, hit theatres on June 27, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Kudos to the Kalki 2898 AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! this film paves the way for more creative storytelling. Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides."

He further wrote, "Watching darling Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan sir, Kamal Haasan sir, and Deepika Padukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience.. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together - It truly lights up the screen!"

Kalki 2898 AD is garnering rave reviews from celebrities. Earlier Baahubali director SS Rajamouli lauded Nag Ashwin's world building prowess and Prabhas' performance in the film. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda too showered praise on Kalki 2898 AD.

The sci fi-meets-mythology extravaganza took box office by storm on its opening day. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is arguably the most expensive feature film ever made in the history of Indian cinema at a reported Rs 600 crore budget. The film has released in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

Read More

  1. Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release: THESE Platforms Acquire Digital Rights of Prabhas Starrer
  2. Kalki 2898 AD X Review: Prabhas-Big B's epic clash, Deepika's screen presence floor fans; Cliffhanger Climax hints at a sequel?
  3. Kalki 2898 AD Hits Big Screens, 7 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss Prabhas Starrer
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

TAGGED:

PRABHASNAG ASHWINYASH PRAISES KALKI 2898 ADYASH REVIEWS KALKIYASH ABOUT KALKI 2898 AD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.