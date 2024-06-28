Yash Hails Kalki 2898 AD as 'Stunning Spectacle', Calls Watching 'Darling Prabhas' and Others Incredible Experience

Hyderabad: KGF star Yash joins the list of people in awe of the Prabahs starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The actor took to his Instagram handle to shower praise on the film. Nag Ashwin directorial, a mythological sci-fi thriller, hit theatres on June 27, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Kudos to the Kalki 2898 AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! this film paves the way for more creative storytelling. Nag Ashwin and Vyjayanthi Movies, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides."

He further wrote, "Watching darling Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan sir, Kamal Haasan sir, and Deepika Padukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience.. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together - It truly lights up the screen!"