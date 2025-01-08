Yash Rings in 39 With Family and Friends in Goa; Check Out Pics From Midnight Birthday Celebrations

Hyderabad: Actor Yash celebrated his 39th birthday in the picturesque state of Goa, creating unforgettable memories with his wife Radhika Pandit, their children Ayra and Yatharv, and close friends. Known for its serene beaches and vibrant atmosphere, Goa provided the perfect backdrop for the grand celebration.

The birthday bash turned into a lovely family affair, as Radhika Pandit and their children were by Yash's side, making the occasion even more special. Adding to the joy were the actor's close friends, who ensured the event was lively and filled with companionship. A range of fun activities and entertainment was organised, guaranteeing a special experience for everyone in attendance.

Yash Celebrates 39th Birthday Amid Goa Beaches With Family And Friends (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Born in Boovanahalli, Hassan, Karnataka, Yash rose to national and international fame with his performance in the blockbuster KGF series. From humble beginnings as a television actor in the 2000s, he transitioned to films, earning recognition with movies like Googly, Raja Huli, and Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Over the years, he has become one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada and South Indian cinema, with accolades including three Filmfare Awards South.

On the work front, Yash is all set to make a comeback with his much-anticipated pan-India film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The project, shrouded in secrecy, is expected to release in December 2025. Although there is no revelation of the film's full cast, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani are expected to portray key characters in the movie.

Additionally, Yash has confirmed his role as Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, with Sunny Deol playing a major role.