Toxic: Yash Announces New Release Date For His Gangster Film - See Poster

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Yash has officially announced the new release date for his much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is jointly produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Initially scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, the film's release has now been pushed to March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid.

On March 22, 2025, Yash took to social media to share the updated release date along with a striking new poster. In the poster, Yash sports an all-black look, walking through the rain with a gun in hand, hinting at the film's intense and gritty tone. This project marks Yash's return to the big screen after the record-breaking success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022.

The makers first offered fans a glimpse of the film on Yash's birthday, January 8, 2025. The teaser, which channels the style of classic American gangster films, shows Yash making a powerful entry into a lavish club. Dressed in a white suit and fedora while holding a cigar, he exudes authority against a backdrop of extravagance and indulgence. The sultry, high-stakes setting teases a unique cinematic experience, which the makers describe as a "Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups."

Adding to the film's global appeal, Hollywood action choreographer JJ Perry, known for his work on major blockbusters, praised Yash's performance, calling the film a "banger." American actor Kyle Paul, who also plays a role in the movie, expressed gratitude to director Geetu Mohandas and the entire team for their support during the shoot.

Although the full cast and crew are yet to be revealed, there are reports that Kiara Advani and Nayanthara are involved in the film. Toxic is being filmed simultaneously in both Kannada and English, and it will also be dubbed into various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The production faced controversy when Karnataka's Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre alleged that hundreds of trees were cut down illegally during the filming at Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) in Bengaluru. Supreeth, the executive producer at KVN Productions, has denied the allegations saying they followed the rules.

With a star-studded cast and international collaboration, Toxic is building up to be one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Fans may set their calendars for Yash's next film, which will hit theatres on March 19, 2026.