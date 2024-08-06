ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yash And Radhika Pandit Visit Temple With Toxic Producer Amid Filming Delays - WATCH

Hyderabad: Kannada actor Yash, together with his spouse and former actor Radhika Pandit, set out on a spiritual adventure recently. Their journey began at the Sadashiva Rudra Temple located in Karnataka's Ujire, followed by a visit to the Sri Manjunatha Temple in Dharmasthala. Venkat Narayana, the producer of Yash's forthcoming film Toxic, accompanied the couple on their visit.

This visit to the sacred sites provided a peaceful retreat for the couple, allowing them to escape the demands of their busy everyday lives. Both Yash and Radhika were dressed in traditional Indian attire, with Yash wearing a light-hued dhoti paired with a matching shirt, while Radhika exuded elegance in a red suit accented by a white dupatta. Yash and Radhika received a warm reception upon arriving at the Sadashiva Rudra Temple in Ujire. Joined by Venkat Narayana, they actively engaged in the temple's rituals and offered their prayers.

Yash And Radhika Pandit Visit Temple (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, as per a close associate of producer Venkat, the shooting schedule of Toxic has faced unforeseen obstacles. Initially, the film was meant to be shot in Sri Lanka and London, and plans included constructing as many as 70 sets in Bengaluru. Unfortunately, these plans faced legal complications when an issue regarding alleged illegal construction on government-owned land arose. In light of these difficulties, a family guru advised that temple visits should occur before resuming filming for the second schedule of Toxic. Sources indicate that shooting is set to commence in Bengaluru on August 7.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic reportedly revolves around the narrative of a drug mafia, guaranteeing an engaging storyline. Yash is set to share screen time with Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha, with speculations that Kiara Advani and Nayanthara may also join the ensemble cast, further building anticipation around the film.